ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Goodwood Festival: Rebel's Romance wins L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes as Charlie Appleby enjoys 1-2

SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
ANIMALS
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Mark and Charlie Johnston's Ferrari Queen is backed to hit top gear in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton. Although a relative bargain at £18,000, the daughter of Decorated Knight looked a premium luxury purchase when sauntering to a six-length victory on her Doncaster debut.
ANIMALS
SkySports

Monday Tips

Dakota Gold has a class edge on his rivals in the Wilmot-Smith Memorial Handicap at Ripon on Monday. Michael Dods' eight-year-old has been a great servant to his connection, and he showed when winning at York's Dante meeting in May that he is far from a busted flush. That came...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Buick
SkySports

Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Stakes#Goodwood#Melbourne Cup#Hills Rocchigiani
SkySports

Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown

Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
SPORTS
SkySports

Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's flexibility after shock Hungarian Grand Prix victory from 10th

Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's strategy and flexibility as he secured a victory he never expected at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The world championship leader started the race 10th on the grid following a power unit issue during qualifying, but his team made a series of good strategy calls - in contrast to the faltering Ferrari decisions which saw Charles Leclerc drop from first to sixth - that helped him battle to his eighth win of the season ahead of the summer break.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy