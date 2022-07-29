Goodwood Festival: Rebel's Romance wins L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Glorious Stakes as Charlie Appleby enjoys 1-2

www.skysports.com
The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
Tuesday Tips
Mark and Charlie Johnston's Ferrari Queen is backed to hit top gear in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton. Although a relative bargain at £18,000, the daughter of Decorated Knight looked a premium luxury purchase when sauntering to a six-length victory on her Doncaster debut.
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
Monday Tips
Dakota Gold has a class edge on his rivals in the Wilmot-Smith Memorial Handicap at Ripon on Monday. Michael Dods' eight-year-old has been a great servant to his connection, and he showed when winning at York's Dante meeting in May that he is far from a busted flush. That came...
Prix Guillaume d'Ornano: James Ferguson planning another French raid with El Bodegon
James Ferguson is plotting another cross-channel trip to France with El Bodegon following his third in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp. The three-year-old was twice a winner on the continent during his juvenile season, picking up the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start at two.
Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall
Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dakota Gold bids to follow in half-brother's path at Ripon
Two days after half-brother Commanche Falls’ tremendous repeat success in the Stewards’ Cup, Dakota Gold will look to pull off a similar trick in the Ripon feature event, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3:25 Ripon - Dakota goes for Gold at Ripon. A 14-time winner, eight-year-old Dakota Gold...
Qipco British Champions Day: Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed all remain on track for Ascot showpiece
A number of Champion Stakes contenders have upcoming engagements which will go a long way to determining the cast for the showpiece event on Qipco British Champions Day. Vadeni, Adayar, Mishriff, Luxembourg and Baaeed will all be in action before the big race at Ascot on October 15, after which further plans will become clearer.
Commonwealth Games: England's Matt Walls involved in terrifying crash in VeloPark
England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt...
Prix Rothschild: Saffron Beach heads to Deauville and can book ticket to Breeders' Cup with victory over Tenebrism
Jane Chapple-Hyam has no qualms about Saffron Beach heading to Kentucky for the Breeders' Cup should she successfully come through her latest examination in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay has won three of her last four outings,...
Meath 3-10 Kerry 1-7: Royals see off Kingdom to defend All-Ireland crown
Maiden winners of the Brendan Martin Cup in 2021 with a stunning showpiece triumph against Dublin, the Royal County overcame a shaky start to retain their crown in front of 46,440 at Croke Park. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh led the Kingdom charge, but with Niamh O'Sullivan and Vikki Wall in inspired...
Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's flexibility after shock Hungarian Grand Prix victory from 10th
Max Verstappen praised Red Bull's strategy and flexibility as he secured a victory he never expected at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The world championship leader started the race 10th on the grid following a power unit issue during qualifying, but his team made a series of good strategy calls - in contrast to the faltering Ferrari decisions which saw Charles Leclerc drop from first to sixth - that helped him battle to his eighth win of the season ahead of the summer break.
Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty
Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock. That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.
Rosie Eccles: Being Lauren Price's Olympic sparring partner nearly killed me but it was right to do
Four years ago Rosie Eccles and Lauren Price were key sparring partners for one another at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then Price has excelled. She became amateur World champion, Olympic gold medallist and turned professional with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Eccles has suffered. She endured heartbreak in Olympic...
Racing League: Doncaster hosts £2million Thursday night opener with new format and extra prize money
The Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night with a new and improved format for 2022. In the league's inaugural guise, there were 14 teams running under the banner of various sponsors, with Team TalkSPORT overcoming a 41-point deficit heading into the final night of action at Newcastle to lift the trophy.
Kagiso Rabada: South Africa bowler doubtful for England Test series with ankle injury
Rabada sat out South Africa's victory in their T20 series decider against England on Sunday with what the team at the time described as a "niggle". However, ahead of the start of the two-match contest with Ireland, the issue has now been confirmed a medial ligament injury in his ankle.
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
