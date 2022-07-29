Gratiot voters to decide 3 countywide millage proposals

www.themorningsun.com
Bay City Public Schools voting on updates to student code of conduct
BAY CITY, MI—With a brief agenda, the Bay City school board will be gathering for this week’s meeting on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. to discuss a handful of agenda items. At that July 11 meeting, a good portion of the gathering was focused on protesters asking the board to do something about alleged racist remarks made by Trustee Thomas Baird.
wsgw.com
Future Look of Local Landmark
Exterior work will begin August 25th on the former Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona in Bay City. Interior renovations have already begun., Images in this story are depictions of the new front and back look of the current blonde brick building that formerly housed medical offices, a pharmacy and lab among other uses.
Morning Sun
Jacob Munger shows off 6-month-old feeder at Gratiot County Fair for Youth
For nearly all of the 4-H kids at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth, nothing beats this week at the fair. “It’s like the best week of the summer,” said Jacob Munger, of Sumner Township, who’s presenting his feeder at the Alma fairgrounds. The 18-year-old son of...
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
WNEM
Local museum to restore 19th century fire station
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County museum is working on a project to restore a fire station in Bay City. The building, one of the original fire stations that served Bay City, was built in 1889 on Washington Avenue. The Antique Toy and Firehouse Museum said they have...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Detroit News
Livengood: RNC chair McDaniel taking sides in a Michigan House Republican primary
Michigan's Ronna McDaniel is aiding the son of former Attorney General Bill Schuette in a GOP state House primary in Midland, a rare move by the Republican National Committee's chair to put her thumb on the scale just days before voters head to the polls. McDaniel recorded a robo call...
abc12.com
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
Morning Sun
Farm Bureau donation to help feed local schoolchildren
A $5,000 donation can go a long way to help feed youngsters. That’s the amount recently donated by the Scott Allen Farm Bureau Agency in Ithaca to the local nonprofit agency Project FULL, or Fuel Up Little Learners. The Middleton-based organization was formed in 2016 by the De Saegher...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
wsgw.com
Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Hires New Superintendent
The Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Board of Education has hired a new superintendent. Justin Ralston will be joining the district in late August, replacing Eric Allshouse. Ralston has worked as a leader in the Washington D.C. school district for the past nine years, most recently as a high school principal. Prior to working in Washington, Ralston served as a special education co-chair and taught special education classes in government, world history, and geometry at the high school level in Prince George’s County, MD.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Morning Sun
MyMichigan Medical Center Alma breaks ground on new advanced surgical services construction
MyMichigan Medical Center Alma officially broke ground on the 51,200 square-foot surgical suite renovation and expansion project at a ceremony held at the Medical Center. MyMichigan Health leadership, board members, employees and community members joined in the celebration. “The expansion combines the newest, state-of-the-art surgical technology with increased comfort and...
Morning Sun
Honors Program leader steps down, interim named
David Patton, Central Michigan University’s interim senior vice provost for academic affairs, announced that Nicole Sparling Barco will step down from her role as director of the CMU Honors Program. Sparling Barco was appointed to the position by former Provost Mary Schutten in July 2020 following the departure of...
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
michiganradio.org
Pride and Renaissance Faire collide at Mid-Michigan festival
Extravagant floats, lip-syncing drag queens and lively pop tunes - these are just a few of the sights and sounds that fill the streets each June during Pride. But this July, a new type of Pride has come along - one filled with pirates, princesses, and even the occasional jousting match.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
point2homes.com
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
Morning Sun
Florida parolee tasered following chase through Lake Isabella neighborhood
A parolee transferred to Michigan from Florida was tasered following a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 80 mph through a Lake Isabella neighborhood. The man is also suspected of receiving items stolen from a Gilmore Township storage unit. A deputy with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said he tasered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
