ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Biggest Ohio Lottery prizes, adjusted for inflation

By Mark Feuerborn
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1en6gG_0gxnuQGX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new drawing on Friday for the Mega Millions lottery in Ohio will make it one of the biggest jackpots in the game’s history, but even past winners’ paychecks would be sizeable too when adjusted for inflation.

The very first lottery winner in Ohio, Omar Watts , earned just $1 million as his prize in 1974. But 48 years later, adjusted for today’s dollar value with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator , that prize would be worth $6,358,605.15 in 2022.

Mega Millions jackpot: Is it possible to guarantee a win?

Mega Millions, which has players gamble for prizes across the nation, is just one of multiple games that the Ohio Lottery oversees in the state. Read below for a list of the 10 biggest payouts in the state from the Ohio Lottery’s winning numbers records . Each shows how much buying power the past prize would have now, and how much an equal prize would be in the present day.

December 17, 2019 – $372 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Mentor
  • Buying power after inflation: $316,248,637.09
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $431,154,601.67
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 15.9%

February 28, 2006 – $267 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Toledo
  • Buying power after inflation: $176,452,322.96
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $392,435,699.40
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 47%

April 18, 2006 – $265 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Cincinnati
  • Buying power after inflation: $175,130,582.72
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $389,496,106.15
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 47%
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots

June 2, 2010 – $260 million

  • The prize was from Powerball
  • The winning ticket was sold in Columbus
  • Buying power after inflation: $188,751,082.34
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $353,307,682.43
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 35.9%

December 12, 2008 – $207 million

  • The payouts pooled altogether were from Mega Millions
  • Multiple winning tickets were sold in Piqua
  • Buying power after inflation: $145,235,042.74
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $284,883,986.75
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 37.6%

May 16, 2008 – $196 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Cincinnati
  • Buyer power after inflation: $137,517,238.53
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $269,745,224.17
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 37.6%
Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth

July 22, 2005 – $170 million

  • The payouts pooled altogether were from Mega Millions
  • Multiple winning tickets were sold in Cleveland
  • Buying power after inflation: $108,666,306.52
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $257,925,601.64
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 51.7%

December 30, 2003 – $155 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Cleveland
  • Buying power after inflation: $94,357,680.95
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $249,609,809.78
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 61%

July 9, 2014 – $122 million

  • The prize was from Powerball
  • The winning ticket was sold in Conneaut
  • Buying power after inflation: $96,172,174.46
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $152,701,498.72
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 25.2%
What could happen to same-sex marriage in Ohio

June 3, 2005 – $106 million

  • The prize was from Mega Millions
  • The winning ticket was sold in Cleveland
  • Buying power after inflation: $67,756,638.18
  • Equal value adjusted for inflation: $139,633,260.57
  • Rate of inflation from then to now: 31.7%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Piqua, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ohio Lottery#Present Day#The Ohio Lottery#Mentor Buying
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WDTN

See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy