ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Crypto.com and FTX Bet Big on Stadium Naming Rights Before the Crypto Crash. What Happens if They Can’t Afford to Pay?

By David Z Morris
CoinDesk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinDesk

Socios Owner Invests $100M in FC Barcelona's Web3 Efforts

Chiliz, the owner of blockchain-based fan rewards platform Socios.com, has invested $100 million in FC Barcelona's non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse efforts. The Gzira, Malta-based company, whose blockchain network focuses on sports applications, said Monday it acquired a 24.5% stake in Barca Studios, the Spanish soccer giant's digital-content creation arm.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy