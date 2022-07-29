Heavy rains delay flood assessment in Buchanan County

heraldcourier.com
Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday
Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire. “Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday. A frontal boundary and two...
Agencies and experts give feedback concerning landfill plans
BRISTOL, Va. – The Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Tech all responded to the city’s landfill action plan by offering suggestions and prioritization. The plan, which was released July 6 by the city and its consultants SCS Engineers, was submitted to all three...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Dental center to begin $650,000 expansion
ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon dental facility today announced a major expansion, thanks to $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, which provides oral health care to under-served and uninsured people in the region, announced the plans in conjunction with receiving a $500,000 grant from Wellspring Foundation. "It is...
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
$650,000 in donations to double Abingdon dental clinic's capacity
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center revealed plans to expand its facilities, hire additional dentists and offer more services for patients across Southwest Virginia. The clinic, which provides affordable oral health care to the underserved and uninsured, is the first recipient of dollars from the Wellspring Foundation.
Efforts underway to restore grave marker of historic ‘changemaker’
Rocky Tweed left the cemetery distressed but determined. The Lebanon resident started making phone calls. He connected with Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society. She then took on Tweed’s call for action. Tweed, a lifelong local history buff, had come to visit Aspenvale Cemetery...
Eastman reveals cause of power loss
Eastman officials said a switch over to an upgraded control system software program for the largest powerhouse at the 900-acre Kingsport, Tennessee plant was the cause of the recent power outage and shutdown of production at the site July 22. The plant has since regained power and restarted the majority...
Bristol neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities. John Lewis LongCASTLEWOOD, Va.John Lewis Long, 83, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennesse…
E&H shuffles offices to find more student housing as enrollment booms
In preparation for the arrival of 450 new students, Emory & Henry College has relocated the Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) offices in order to turn workspace into student housing. This is not the first time the college has had to get creative with its student housing...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA
Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee. There were several major moves unveiled from the group’s meeting on July 25 that used the newest enrollment figures to establish the VHSL’s alignment that would begin in the 2023-24 school year and consist of a four-year cycle.
McCallums discuss navigating 65 years of marriage
After eight decades together, the McCallums say they don’t even know when they met. The couple, Richard and Beverly McCallum of Bristol, Tennessee, have been married for a whopping 65 years. Yet they met maybe as much as 20 years before that. Richard, 85, and Beverly. 84, sweetly say that they just don’t remember.
UVA Wise and MECC partner to expand college access
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College) have partnered to help students bridge the gap from high school diplomas to college degrees in an effort to raise the educational attainment rate in Southwest Virginia. A $75,000, two-year grant will fund research needed to launch...
Salyers steps down at Wise Central
Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Wise County Central after four years at the helm. Salyers cited the desire to spend more time with his family. “Coaching at Central has been a wonderful experience,” Salyers said. “The communities of Pound and Wise...
BHC Softball Player of the Year: Wise County Central's Bayleigh Allison
Clad in a black cap and gown, Bayleigh Allison of Wise County Central walked across the stage on May 7 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center to receive her diploma. It was certainly a special moment for Allison, but another major milestone was attained a couple of weeks after graduation that would officially put an exclamation point on her four exciting and gratifying years of high school.
BHC Baseball Coach of the Year: Abingdon's Mark Francisco
ABINGDON, Va. – Mark Francisco worked in the banking industry for eight years before taking a new direction at Abingdon High School in 2002. “I always wanted to be a baseball coach,” Francisco said. “Along my baseball journey I’ve tried to absorb knowledge from every coach I’ve had from Little League on up.”
BHC Softball Coach of the Year: Wise Country Central's Allison Shortt
Basketball isn’t the only sport the girls are thriving in at Wise County Central. Softball is doing just fine too. One season after falling in the Region 2D championship game, the Warriors took the next step in the spring, defeating freshman phenom pitcher Carly Compton and Tazewell to claim that title and earn a home game in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
BHC Baseball Player of the Year: Abingdon's Ethan Gibson
ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons came within one strike of claiming their first VHSL baseball championship on June 11. For AHS players and fans, that Saturday afternoon 6-5 setback to Liberty Christian Academy in Spotsylvania was hard to digest. But standout junior Ethan Gibson didn’t waste time wondering...
Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons. Timmons who has been at VHS for several seasons, is currently not listed on the city school athletics website – as the...
