Economy

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

By Jordan Rosenfeld
 2 days ago

It's hard to plan for exactly how much money you'll need in retirement because it depends upon a number of factors, including where you live and what sort of expenses you have. Some people are lucky to have a lot of money in their golden years, from pensions and retirement investments, while others may be scraping by. GOBankingRates set out to find out how long $250,000 will last in every state.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, GOBankingRates looked at the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and healthcare for people 65 and older in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 27, 2022. Take a look at how long $250,000 will last in every state (and Washington, D.C.), ranked from the shortest amount of time to the longest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5HxZ_0gxntgTU00

Hawaii

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 2 years, 8 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $91,684.73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ8bQ_0gxntgTU00

Washington, D.C.

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 3 years, 3 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $75,555.45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szT3q_0gxntgTU00

New York

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 3 years, 5 months, 13 days
  • Annual expenditure: $72,367.66
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMufW_0gxntgTU00

California

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 3 years, 9 months, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $66,467.86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPOHF_0gxntgTU00

Massachusetts

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 0 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $61,947.86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0MPx_0gxntgTU00

Alaska

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 1 month, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $60,568.07
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CKov_0gxntgTU00

Maryland

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 1 month, 27 days
  • Annual expenditure: $60,139.86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLuhm_0gxntgTU00

Oregon

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 2 months, 13 days
  • Annual expenditure: $59,568.91
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpK11_0gxntgTU00

Connecticut

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 5 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $56,571.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irVex_0gxntgTU00

New Hampshire

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 5 months, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,857.75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY56U_0gxntgTU00

Vermont

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 5 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $55,619.85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dANgj_0gxntgTU00

Maine

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 6 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,763.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0jrO_0gxntgTU00

Washington

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 7 months, 9 days
  • Annual expenditure: $54,192.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071UqN_0gxntgTU00

New Jersey

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 7 months, 24 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,716.69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYHCz_0gxntgTU00

Rhode Island

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 7 months, 28 days
  • Annual expenditure: $53,669.11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6NQL_0gxntgTU00

Arizona

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 11 months, 1 day
  • Annual expenditure: $50,766.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHZpp_0gxntgTU00

Delaware

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 4 years, 11 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $50,338.58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmTnU_0gxntgTU00

Montana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 0 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,672.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqVkG_0gxntgTU00

Utah

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 0 months, 13 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,577.32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR7Sq_0gxntgTU00

Nevada

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 month, 4 days
  • Annual expenditure: $49,053.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEZuC_0gxntgTU00

Virginia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 month, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,863.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yw0lh_0gxntgTU00

Florida

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 month, 12 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,816.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27V0HD_0gxntgTU00

Colorado

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 1 month, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $48,720.90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLSHf_0gxntgTU00

Idaho

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 3 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $47,293.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STX0M_0gxntgTU00

Pennsylvania

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 4 months, 21 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,389.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0rMR_0gxntgTU00

Minnesota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 4 months, 29 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,246.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huFJX_0gxntgTU00

North Dakota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 5 months, 5 days
  • Annual expenditure: $46,056.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16f0U1_0gxntgTU00

Wisconsin

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 5 months, 30 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,437.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjVm1_0gxntgTU00

South Dakota

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 6 months, 8 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,295.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXYgM_0gxntgTU00

North Carolina

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 6 months, 11 days
  • Annual expenditure: $45,200.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTfPC_0gxntgTU00

Wyoming

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 6 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,676.68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxzzu_0gxntgTU00

South Carolina

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 6 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,676.68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttTTN_0gxntgTU00

New Mexico

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 6 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,676.68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5bPr_0gxntgTU00

Kentucky

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 10 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,533.94
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THdDI_0gxntgTU00

Louisiana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 7 months, 17 days
  • Annual expenditure: $44,391.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBR1Q_0gxntgTU00

Texas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 8 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,820.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSAIB_0gxntgTU00

Nebraska

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 8 months, 19 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,677.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fN6F_0gxntgTU00

Illinois

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 8 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,629.94
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIMsl_0gxntgTU00

Ohio

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 9 months, 14 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,201.73
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCTnJ_0gxntgTU00

West Virginia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 9 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,059.00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvwBO_0gxntgTU00

Missouri

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 9 months, 22 days
  • Annual expenditure: $43,059.00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cZ9V_0gxntgTU00

Michigan

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 10 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,773.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te5X8_0gxntgTU00

Arkansas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 10 months, 2 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,773.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7TLR_0gxntgTU00

Tennessee

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 10 months, 16 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,535.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnbvA_0gxntgTU00

Indiana

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 10 months, 20 days
  • Annual expenditure: $42,440.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EO3rN_0gxntgTU00

Georgia

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 11 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,964.68
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZf2B_0gxntgTU00

Iowa

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 5 years, 11 months, 15 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,917.10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY31Y_0gxntgTU00

Alabama

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 6 years, 0 months, 3 days
  • Annual expenditure: $41,631.63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1DGY_0gxntgTU00

Kansas

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 6 years, 1 month, 23 days
  • Annual expenditure: $40,632.47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UQE7_0gxntgTU00

Oklahoma

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 6 years, 2 months, 13 days
  • Annual expenditure: $40,346.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knY93_0gxntgTU00

Mississippi

$250,000 will last:

  • Years, Months and Days : 6 years, 3 months, 26 days
  • Annual expenditure: $39,538.15

Methodology: In order to find how long $250,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for 2022 quarter 1 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $250,000 will last in each state by dividing $250,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $250,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 27, 2022.

