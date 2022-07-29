Russian space chief: No date yet for space station pullout

www.foxnews.com
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war
The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization Tuesday, a move that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol’s shattered steel plant. Russia and its separatist allies are holding an estimated 1,000 Azov soldiers prisoner, many of them since their surrender at the steelworks in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean fewer rights and longer prison sentences. A terrorist organization leader could receive 15 to 20 years, and group members could get five to 10, according to Russian state media. In testimony journalists were allowed to view, witnesses appearing before the Supreme Court supported the proposed terrorism designation, but most of the proceedings were held behind closed doors, so it was not known if any opponents testified.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid Chinese threats, military activity
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party. Pelosi, who is conducting an extensive tour of multiple allied nations in Asia, has finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker's safety.
The rate at which Biden has driven the US economy into the ground is 'genuinely astounding:' Steve Hilton
"'The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton blamed President Biden on Sunday for turning a strong U.S. economy into a 'weak, stagnant' one, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technical recession "genuinely astounding" – considering the state of the economy under former President Trump. STEVE HILTON:...
New York Times columnist: Deeper mistrust between Biden and Zelenskyy than people know
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote Monday that there is a "deep mistrust" between President Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that the White House is very concerned about the country's leadership. "The Ukraine war is not over. And privately, U.S. officials are a lot more concerned about...
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
US takes out al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in 'successful' Afghanistan counterterrorism operation
President Biden announced Monday that the U.S. government killed the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri in a "successful" counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan that removes the terrorist from the battlefield "once and for all," and degrades the terror network's ability to operate. The United States government, on July 30 at...
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov leaves Russia, returns to US: report
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov reportedly returned to the United States after previously being denied entry on two separate occasions, eventually returning to his native Russia amid allegations he purchased a fake military ID back in 2017. Kaprizov, who signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Wild last year,...
Russian official sets sights on Georgia occupation after 'liberation of Kyiv' in allegedly hacked post
A top Russian security official on Monday evening allegedly called for the occupation of Georgia following the "liberation of Kyiv," though Russian officials claim the Telegram message was a "hacked" post. In a post that was reportedly up for just 10 minutes before being deleted, the account of deputy chairman...
Taiwan sees cyberattack, Chinese warplanes amid spat with China over expected Pelosi visit
Taiwan on Tuesday was hit with a cyberattack and threatened by Chinese war planes flying near its boundary in the Taiwan Straight as tensions with Beijing have escalated ahead of an unconfirmed visit from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Taiwanese authorities confirmed Tuesday that the Office of the President’s...
Kirby snaps at reporter over Pelosi trip 'drama' ahead of potential Taiwan stop: 'You're manufacturing it'
White House official John Kirby had a testy exchange with a reporter about the "drama" that has erupted ever since it was signaled that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan during her trip to Asia. There has been a war of words between the U.S. and China as...
Pelosi Taiwan visit: Speaker calls out Chinese Communist Party amid heightened tensions
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a clear message to the Chinese Communist Party Tuesday as tensions with Beijing continue to escalate during her Asian tour and trip to Taiwan. Pelosi landed in Taipei in what she described as a visit that "honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s...
Nikki Haley says China's 'temper tantrum' won't dictate US foreign policy as Pelosi touches down in Taiwan
EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is hitting back at China's "temper tantrum," saying Beijing will not dictate United States foreign policy, as the country threatened retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. "As China ups its aggression, America needs to show that we won't...
Rep. Gallagher: Biden admin is divided, some naively think China will cooperate on climate change
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., issued a dire warning to the U.S., telling officials Tuesday to learn from their mistakes in Ukraine and Afghanistan to avoid losing World War III against China in the future. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Gallagher ripped the Biden administration for retaining a fear of provoking U.S. adversaries, including China.
