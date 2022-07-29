ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MA Republican Governor Charles Baker signs bill protecting abortion rights

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 7

Vicky Graham
4d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

Reply(1)
2
Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate

Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds state’s mail-in voting law

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the state’s expansion of mail-in voting, in a case brought by Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation in 2019. "We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly's ability to create universal mail-in voting," wrote Justice Christine Donohue in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Idaho's near-total abortion ban challenged by Justice Department

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Idaho's near-total ban on abortion, arguing that it would criminalize doctors for performing abortions during medical emergencies. Idaho's law is set to take effect on Aug. 25 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the issue...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Fox News

Wisconsin GOP candidates easily outraise Democrats

Republicans running for the Wisconsin Legislature easily raised more money than their Democratic opponents over the first half of the year, according to a report released Tuesday. Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed campaign finance reports covering the first six months of 2022. The group found that Republican candidate...
WISCONSIN STATE
BET

Hair Discrimination Banned in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has joined the growing list of states that have banned discrimination based on a person's hairstyle. Last week, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the CROWN Act, which stands for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." In recent years, variations of this legislation have emerged across the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#U S Supreme Court#Medicaid#Masshealth#The Supreme Court
WSBS

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNET

Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
Fox News

Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws

Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
GEORGIA STATE
WSBS

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy