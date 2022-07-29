Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has been interviewed by House January 6 committee

www.cnn.com
Ruth
3d ago
Yes, wasn’t his appointment questionable? It’s a no brainer to have a data migration during an historical transition unless it included not documenting the event!😢🥵😤🤬
Oswaldo Joubert
2d ago
#DonaldTheDonkey wasn't kidding when he went on tv in the 1990's and said you don't want him as potus because he would destroy the #RepublicanParty. He is still destroying the republican party to this day and the Republicans are so much into greed they don't care about what he destroys as long as they are making great money! That is their bottom line...money and not...people.
Oswaldo Joubert
2d ago
#VoteBlue2022 #VoteBlue2024 or lose your freedom of equalty, justice, liberty, religious choice, government of the people and peaceful living.
Secret Service agents who tried to torpedo Hutchinson testimony lawyer up, refuse to testify: panel
Top Secret Service agents who tried to undermine former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony to the Jan. 6 committee have hired private lawyers and are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, members of the panel said over the weekend. Hutchinson, who worked as a top aide to former White...
Kinzinger thinks it's "quite possible" there are other audio tapes of Trump from post-election period
The Jan. 6 House select committee hearings may be over for the summer, but even as the committee works on its interim report on the U.S. Capitol assault, and what led up to it, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, said the investigation is still going "full-steam ahead," and the panel continues to uncover new information.
January 6 committee to receive deleted Secret Service texts, Democrat says
Agency’s account about how text messages from day before and day of the Capitol attack were erased has shifted several times
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Mitt Romney says the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 was 'not his greatest moment'
The January 6 committee released a video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after pumping his fist at the mob. Fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told Insider that the video was not Hawley's "greatest moment." The former presidential candidate reportedly once told Hawley that he bore responsibility for the riot.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer weighs if Trump should be criminally charged
Ty Cobb, the former White House lawyer under President Trump, says Trump deserves blame for his role on January 6 but says criminally charging the former president is a big decision and it depends on the charge.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down
Ivanka Trump has denied a statement by her former chief of staff, Julie Radford, who testified that she went to try to calm her father down before his speech on January 6. When asked during her deposition if she had gone to the rally, Ivanka responded, "I don't know who said that or where that came from." July 12, 2022.
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
Signs of Deleted Texts Found on 10 Secret Service Staff Phones: Report
A Secret Service probe found that 10 of its personnel involved in Jan. 6 exchanged several texts around the day of the Capitol riots, but the messages were deleted. The news, an exclusive by CNN, came as a bombshell for the Secret Service, which was investigating its own staff after the agency was accused of not retaining records required by the investigations into Jan. 6.
The head of the Secret Service is leaving after 27 years to become Snapchat's security chief
US Secret Service director James Murray is leaving to become Snap's security chief. The White House said his retirement was unrelated to the January 6 congressional hearings. Murray will report directly to Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel. The head of the US Secret Service, James Murray, is leaving the agency...
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Kellyanne Conway advises Trump to wait until "right after the midterms" if he's going to announce White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is "chomping at the bit" to announce his third presidential bid, his former counselor and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says. But she has advised him to wait. "My advice to the president privately is my advice to him publicly, which is, 'If you want to announce,...
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
‘Kimmel’ Host Dana Carvey Gives Trump A Blunt 2024 Election Reality Check
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Dana Carvey turned back the clock with his cracks at Donald Trump, who again hinted that he’s planning to run for the White House for a third time in 2024. “People want me to run,” he insisted in an interview with New York...
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
FBI failures before the Capitol siege avoided the Jan. 6 committee's scorn. Not for long.
WASHINGTON — Although the House Jan. 6 committee has presented evidence of the carnage law enforcement faced at the Capitol that day, it has devoted little time to law enforcement's failure to predict and prevent the attack — at least not publicly. But behind the scenes, sources tell...
No call logs, no presidential diary entry, no photos: What Trump did during the Capitol riot
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) breaks down then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6 insurrection after he arrived back at the White House after the rally at the Ellipse.
