How AI is transforming factory floors in South Africa

'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
The summer stock rally could produce more pain
Investors are anxious, tired and gloomy as they digest the worst start to the year since 1970 and try to chart a path forward. But you wouldn't know it from watching major stock indexes.
Riyadh: Gateway to a desert kingdom once closed to most tourists
For many, Saudi Arabia could not be included on an itinerary unless travelling for business or religious pilgrimage. But now, the country is open, offering visitors a chance to discover sights and experiences that were once out of reach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study unravels secrets of ‘mysterious’ form of diabetes that affects millions
Scientists have found that a mysterious form of diabetes, known as malnutrition-related diabetes, affects tens of millions of people in Asian and sub-Saharan African countries. The advance could lead to new treatments for those affected.The disease, known as “low BMI diabetes (LD),” mainly affects thin and impoverished adolescents, and young adults who rarely live more than a year after diagnosis, according to the study published recently in the journal Diabetes Care.While the victims are young and thin, suggesting they may have type 1 diabetes (T1D), researchers, including those from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, say insulin injections usually...
How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial run changed people's lives
Workers are fed up. More than two years into the pandemic, many have burned out, quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as record inflation takes a huge bite out of their paychecks.
For Asia's migrant workers, extreme heat is 'a matter of life and death'
It was mid-afternoon on a sweltering Saturday when Raj, a laborer from northwest India, started feeling dizzy as he hauled heavy bags of concrete mix and sand on a construction site in downtown Singapore. "The heat scares me," said Raj. "(But) I have no choice."
