ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

How AI is transforming factory floors in South Africa

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Productivity#Big Data#South African
The Independent

Study unravels secrets of ‘mysterious’ form of diabetes that affects millions

Scientists have found that a mysterious form of diabetes, known as malnutrition-related diabetes, affects tens of millions of people in Asian and sub-Saharan African countries. The advance could lead to new treatments for those affected.The disease, known as “low BMI diabetes (LD),” mainly affects thin and impoverished adolescents, and young adults who rarely live more than a year after diagnosis, according to the study published recently in the journal Diabetes Care.While the victims are young and thin, suggesting they may have type 1 diabetes (T1D), researchers, including those from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, say insulin injections usually...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy