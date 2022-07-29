Pac-12 Media Day 2022: Commissioner George Kliavkoff blasts 'scared' Big 12 as his league explores expansion

www.cbssports.com
Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Impresses in first week of camp
White has stood out over the first week of training camp with his size and sure hands, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The rookie third-round pick is competing with Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the No. 2 running back job this summer, and thus far, it appears White may have the upper hand. The Arizona State alum's early success as a receiver isn't a surprise by any stretch when considering he contributed a 43-456-1 line through the air across 11 games during his final season with the Sun Devils. Given Tom Brady's extensive track record of successfully utilizing pass-catching running backs, that trait could serve White especially well in the job battle.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Thomas started the past seven games and will take a seat after going 0-for-14 across Arizona's last four contests. Daulton Varsho will shift to center field while Buddy Kennedy steps into the lineup with Thomas on the bench.
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not in Sunday's lineup
O'Neill (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington. O'Neill was removed from Saturday's contest due to leg cramps and won't be in the lineup for the series finale versus the Nationals. Corey Dickerson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday for St. Louis.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
Braves' William Woods: Back in action at Triple-A
Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day. Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.
