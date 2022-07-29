How this tech giant is developing a more digital Africa

www.cnn.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
CDC adds 3 places to its 'high' risk list for Covid-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three places to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday, including Romania.
Expect a 'colorful response' from China over Pelosi Taiwan visit, says former Australia PM
Former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd says US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan is “unwise” and warns it will raise tensions again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The summer stock rally could produce more pain
Investors are anxious, tired and gloomy as they digest the worst start to the year since 1970 and try to chart a path forward. But you wouldn't know it from watching major stock indexes.
BP profits triple as UK customers face even higher energy bills
People in the United Kingdom should prepare for further rises to their already eye-watering energy bills. The average bill is predicted to rise to £3,600 ($4,397) a year for millions of UK households.
Travel to the UK during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to the UK, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi's Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has already set off a fierce rhetorical response between the United States and China and sparked fears in Washington that Beijing will engineer an unprecedented escalation in the Taiwan Straits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This East African nation is known for stability. But drought and rising prices are fueling insecurity
A maelstrom of howling brown dust engulfs travelers through Isiolo. A few weeks earlier, 11 people were reported to have been killed around the north Kenyan town in the space of 10 days. The ground is baked by drought
For Asia's migrant workers, extreme heat is 'a matter of life and death'
It was mid-afternoon on a sweltering Saturday when Raj, a laborer from northwest India, started feeling dizzy as he hauled heavy bags of concrete mix and sand on a construction site in downtown Singapore. "The heat scares me," said Raj. "(But) I have no choice."
How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial run changed people's lives
Workers are fed up. More than two years into the pandemic, many have burned out, quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as record inflation takes a huge bite out of their paychecks.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0