Opinion: While Oz is stoking fear, Fetterman is making us laugh

'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
Trump's choice in Michigan gubernatorial primary faces criticism that she isn't 'MAGA' enough
In Michigan's jam-packed Republican primary fight for governor, former President Donald Trump is trying to tip the scales.
Michigan congressman slams Democrats for meddling in his primary
In the final days of Rep. Peter Meijer's close fight for his party's nomination, the Michigan Republican and his allies are slamming Democrats for meddling in Tuesday's GOP primary.
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
Republican nominee for Maryland attorney general hosted 9/11 conspiracy radio shows
The Republican Party's nominee for Maryland attorney general hosted a series of five radio shows in 2006 devoted to arguing in support of 9/11 conspiracy theories questioning if the terror attack was the work of an "elite bureaucrat" who had demolition charges in every building in New York City and even suggesting if those who died after a hijacked plane hit the Pentagon were killed elsewhere.
Former officer in Trump's Jan. 6 motorcade speaks out
Former DC Metropolitan Police Sergeant Mark Robinson tells CNN’s Don Lemon about his experience working in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade during the January 6 riot.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
CNN Exclusive: Russian officials requested adding convicted murderer to Griner/Whelan prisoner swap
Russian government officials requested that a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in Germany last year be included in the US' proposed swap of a notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed
The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Manchin says Republicans in 'normal times' would be supporting energy, health care bill
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin argued Sunday that Republicans would in "normal times" support an energy and health care bill he recently negotiated with leaders of his party, saying the major piece of legislation addresses key areas the GOP has long championed.
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
White House warns China against escalations over Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan
Biden administration officials are warning China not to take escalatory actions amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's prospective trip to Taiwan, emphasizing that the potential visit would not mark a shift in American foreign policy.
'Major criminal investigation': CNN reporter explains how prosecutors are inching closer to Trump
CNN’s Katelyn Polentz breaks down the latest developments in the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and how prosecutors are inching closer to former President Donald Trump.
VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators' proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, "we may have to ration care for veterans."
They voted to impeach Trump. Voters in Washington state will decide whether that matters
Two of Tuesday's primaries in Washington state represent a key question for the Republican Party: 18 months removed from Donald Trump's second impeachment, has the GOP anger at party lawmakers who backed the effort subsided?
'Go to hell,' journalist tells Iran after a man with a loaded rifle was arrested near her Brooklyn home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Monday told the Iranian regime, "Go to hell," just days after authorities informed her a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle was arrested in the Brooklyn neighborhood where she lives with her family, including her stepchildren.
Republican lawmakers lose lawsuit challenging post-January 6 security screening rule
A federal judge has ruled against House Republicans who tried to challenge security screening on Capitol Hill for members of Congress.
