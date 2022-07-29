Eastern Oregon Bumblebee Survey and Preservation

elkhornmediagroup.com
Related
Adventure Into Oregon's Best Caves
Have you ever explored a cave before? It was something that took a lot for me to try out. Climb down underground into the darkness. No thanks. Our first cave we checked out was actually in Arizona and I actually had a good time. There were a lot of people so somehow that made me feel safe. Then once we got to Oregon, we read about how many caves there were, which in Deschutes National Forest along there are about 700 and set out to explore as many as we could.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Merkley announces investments to protect Oregon communities and forests from wildfires, modernize water infrastructure, and strengthen the environment
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today announced major investments to support Oregon communities, strengthen forest health, protect public lands and the environment, tackle climate chaos, boost important programs for tribes, and more through the FY23 Senate Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. As the...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
yachatsnews.com
New Oregon meat inspection program will combat supply chain delays, lower prices
Oregon meat eaters are likely to have access to more local beef and other products and at cheaper prices with a new program that will localize meat inspections. The program will expand the state’s processing capacity, allowing the Oregon Department of Agriculture to inspect meat that’s produced and sold within the state. Before, only the U.S. Department of Agriculture could conduct such inspections. But it’s had a shortage of inspectors, especially during the pandemic, giving Oregon ranchers limited options for processing meat from their livestock. Oregon has 13 USDA facilities, and they’re booked years out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hikers evacuated from Pacific Crest Trail as McKinney fire blazes near Oregon border
Dozens of hikers were rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail over the weekend as the McKinney fire continues to ravage Northern California’s Klamath National Forest. Sixty people were rescued Saturday afternoon on the California side of the trail at Red Buttes Wilderness, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said. The evacuation was an assist with the Siskiyou County sheriff’s search and rescue team.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Department of Forestry Hosting Wildfire Community Information Sessions
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions in eastern and central Oregon Aug. 2, 3 and 10. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Grant County Regional Airport to receive $600K for improvements
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport in John Day is set to receive a $600,000 grant to reconstruct and widen the runway, reconstruct runway lighting, install identifier lights and replace airfield guidance signs. The funding is part of $2.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through their Airport Improvement Grant and Airport Improvement Program. The Announcement came today through Senator Wyden’s office. See the full release below:
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
beachconnection.net
Life Finds Home on Ropes Beneath Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) - For such a beautiful place, the ocean is actually fairly weird. On the surface it's all calming waves and hypnotizing tidelines, but underneath life is doing some extraordinary stuff. Just beyond those lovely beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast, the real estate gets bizarre. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium. Above: closeup of a stalked tunicate on a rope)
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU President Returning to Timber Roots
LA GRANDE, OR – (Release from Eastern Oregon University)Tom Insko, Eastern Oregon University’s president, announced today (Monday, August 1st) that he is leaving his post at the end of September. Insko has been named President and Chief Executive Officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville,...
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
Channel 6000
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill told KOIN 6 News July is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record. While this year's heatwave hasn't been quite as hot or deadly as the heat dome of 2021, it has been nearly twice as long.
Comments / 1