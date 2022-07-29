ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles drives himself to event in vintage car powered by wine and cheese

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

Now that’s how you make a grand entrance.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles made a spectacular entrance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday when he drove his Aston Martin into the arena for the opening ceremony

The vintage sports car is powered by bioethanol which is derived from wine and cheese by-products.

The royal heir bought the car in 1970 and later modified it to run on biofuels, using ethanol from cheese-making whey and wine unfit for human consumption.

A longtime proponent of the environment, Charles warned in a 1970 speech, “We are faced at this moment with the horrific effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms.”

Since then the Duke of Cornwall has forcefully spoken out about climate change and has railed against the use of genetically modified food.

Prince Charles made a stylish entrance to the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
Getty Images

Charles’ vintage Aston Martin made a memorable appearance at the 2011 wedding of his son, Prince William. Festooned with balloons and ribbons and a rear number plate that read “JU5T WED,” the Duke of Cambridge used it to drive his bride, Kate Middleton, away from the ceremony.

Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles joined him at the event in Birmingham, England.
AFP via Getty Images

Charles and Camilla attended the official opening of the Commonwealth Games, which brings together all the countries of the Commonwealth in a sporting competition. The multi-sport competition, which happens every four years and is often dubbed “The Friendly Games” ends on Aug. 8 and is being held in Birmingham, England.

The car also made an appearance after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.
AFP via Getty Images

Camilla also made a stylish entrance wearing a minimalist jumpsuit by one of her favorite designers, Anna Valentine.

Also present were Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore an Anna Walker outfit.
Getty Images

At the ceremony, Charles read a special message penned by his mother, the Queen.

“Over the years, the coming together of so many for the ‘Friendly Games’ has created memorable shared experiences, established long-standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries. But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations,” she wrote.

CELEBRITIES
#Wine#Wedding#Vintage Car#Sports Car#British Royal Family#Uk#Afp#Commonwealth
