EMS PSA – Water Rescue in Berkeley Township. Lanoka Harbor EMS Ambulance 267 crew was assigned to assist Berkeley Twp Police EMS with a water rescue on Cedar Creek and responded to the Western Blvd overpass between Lacey Township and Berkeley Township at approximately 952pm last night. On the initial crew was Dep.Chief Frank Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo. A short time after Lt. K. Cunningham and Lt. C. Weingroff arrived on scene to assist with the incident. Several Berkeley Township and Lacey Township Fire / Water Rescue Teams showed up to determine a strategy for the search and rescue of possibly 3 victims on the creek with communications coming from the Ocean County Radio room dispatchers. Rescue Kayaks were deployed from Western Blvd at Cedar Creek. Two kayaks with fire department personnel were deployed to begin the search. A short time after 2 additional Kayaks were deployed with Lt. Cunningham and Lt. Weingroff which is also Toms River Fire Captain. Within 30 minutes of deployment, approximately 1/2 mile against the creek current off Western Blvd in the darkness of the night 2 victims were found by fire rescue personnel which in turn met with EMS kayaks for immediate medical attention of a 26 year old female that was semi-responsive possibly reported by family member with her that she had seizure like activity and possibly struck her head on stumps in the creek. EMT Lt. Cunningham had initial patient contact which in turn transferred patient care to Lt. Weingroff. Fire Rescue teams were able to attach the victims kayaks with Weingroff’s kayak for the trip back up the creek to land. EMT Weingroff was able to maintain an airway of the patient as well as administer Oxygen which re-adjusting her life preserver to conserve any body heat due to a possibly chance of any further hypothermia. It was reported that the victim was on the creek for several hours lost. After all fire / ems personnel worked seamlessly to get victims back to the ground. After the approximate 1 mile round trip, rescue Kayak EMT’s were met on shore by RWJ Paramedics and Berkeley Township Police EMS. Patient was transferred into Berkeley Township EMS ambulance where our EMT Weingroff continued the continuity of patient care with their team of EMT’s and Paramedics. RWJ Paramedics, Berkeley Township EMS, Lanoka Harbor EMS and Berkeley Township Police assisted with the Landing Zone for Hackensack Meridian Helicopter landing zone at Central Regional High School for the medical transport of this patient to Jersey Shore Trauma Center. There were no reported injuries to any emergency responders and patient was stable at time of transfer to the air medical team. While this patient was being transferred there was a 3rd victim found by fire rescue kayakers on the creek, was brought back to land as they were met by our Deputy Chief F. Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo – assessment was fully completed and patient refused any further medical attention. Any further information can be retained from Berkeley Township Police.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO