OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – LIST OF PARTICIPATING TOWNS
Tonight is National Night Out! Local Police Departments will be hosting free activities and events aimed at strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Come out and meet your neighbors and have some fun!
Here’s Our Answer About the Lower Parking Lot for Sale in Bayville, NJ
We now know the answer to this crazy question, why is this parking lot for sale at Central Regional High School, thanks to Dr. P (Central Regional's Superintendent.) This had a lot of people scratching their heads, including me. Why would this lower parking lot be for sale in Bayville, NJ?
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
The Howell Senior Center: More Than A Meeting Place
HOWELL – It is generally thought that when it comes to the senior population, many cultures tend to treat their elders with a great deal more respect than do countries like the United States. Other cultures are taught to revere their elders, because not only are they seen as a link with past traditions, it is also believed that younger generations may learn from them.
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
LANOKA HARBOR: SUMMARY OF STORY OF THREE MISSING IN CEDAR CREEK
EMS PSA – Water Rescue in Berkeley Township. Lanoka Harbor EMS Ambulance 267 crew was assigned to assist Berkeley Twp Police EMS with a water rescue on Cedar Creek and responded to the Western Blvd overpass between Lacey Township and Berkeley Township at approximately 952pm last night. On the initial crew was Dep.Chief Frank Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo. A short time after Lt. K. Cunningham and Lt. C. Weingroff arrived on scene to assist with the incident. Several Berkeley Township and Lacey Township Fire / Water Rescue Teams showed up to determine a strategy for the search and rescue of possibly 3 victims on the creek with communications coming from the Ocean County Radio room dispatchers. Rescue Kayaks were deployed from Western Blvd at Cedar Creek. Two kayaks with fire department personnel were deployed to begin the search. A short time after 2 additional Kayaks were deployed with Lt. Cunningham and Lt. Weingroff which is also Toms River Fire Captain. Within 30 minutes of deployment, approximately 1/2 mile against the creek current off Western Blvd in the darkness of the night 2 victims were found by fire rescue personnel which in turn met with EMS kayaks for immediate medical attention of a 26 year old female that was semi-responsive possibly reported by family member with her that she had seizure like activity and possibly struck her head on stumps in the creek. EMT Lt. Cunningham had initial patient contact which in turn transferred patient care to Lt. Weingroff. Fire Rescue teams were able to attach the victims kayaks with Weingroff’s kayak for the trip back up the creek to land. EMT Weingroff was able to maintain an airway of the patient as well as administer Oxygen which re-adjusting her life preserver to conserve any body heat due to a possibly chance of any further hypothermia. It was reported that the victim was on the creek for several hours lost. After all fire / ems personnel worked seamlessly to get victims back to the ground. After the approximate 1 mile round trip, rescue Kayak EMT’s were met on shore by RWJ Paramedics and Berkeley Township Police EMS. Patient was transferred into Berkeley Township EMS ambulance where our EMT Weingroff continued the continuity of patient care with their team of EMT’s and Paramedics. RWJ Paramedics, Berkeley Township EMS, Lanoka Harbor EMS and Berkeley Township Police assisted with the Landing Zone for Hackensack Meridian Helicopter landing zone at Central Regional High School for the medical transport of this patient to Jersey Shore Trauma Center. There were no reported injuries to any emergency responders and patient was stable at time of transfer to the air medical team. While this patient was being transferred there was a 3rd victim found by fire rescue kayakers on the creek, was brought back to land as they were met by our Deputy Chief F. Palino and EMT-P K. Nogalo – assessment was fully completed and patient refused any further medical attention. Any further information can be retained from Berkeley Township Police.
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
