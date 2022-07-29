www.columbusmonthly.com
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus
When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet
Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
spectrumnews1.com
Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
cityscenecolumbus.com
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Colleen D'Angelo: Dublin is a great place for dogs
Greeting deer and dogs on the Muirfield bike paths and planting spring flowers are some of my favorite things to do with Mason by my side. Mason is my family’s 6-year-old spaniel who never lets me out of his sight and is always up for a cuddle or an outdoor adventure.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio University requiring masks to start school year; others keeping masks optional
Vaccines are still required for all students and faculty at Otterbein University, the Ohio State University and Capital University. However, masks remain optional.
columbusmonthly.com
Viewing Gun Violence Through the Eyes of a Pediatric Trauma Surgeon
As a pediatric trauma surgeon at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Groner routinely witnesses the gory, sometimes deadly effects of gun violence, though he wouldn’t use that term. Groner prefers to call it “firearm trauma” to neutralize a sensitive, politically divisive topic. “‘Violence’ is automatically pejorative....
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Westerville, August 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Westerville. The Pickerington Central High School soccer team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 02, 2022, 14:15:00.
wosu.org
A Roof Concert with Hip-Hop Violinist Stephen Spottswood
It’s a good bet that you still love the music you listened to during your teen years. That’s definitely the case with Stephen Spottswood, host of Classical 101’s seasonal program New Perspectives: From Bach to Biggie. He’s a classically trained violinist and a music teacher, but when he’s not fiddling on Bach or Beethoven, he’s playing electric violin covers of hip-hop and R&B songs that inspired him in his youth.
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
columbusmessenger.com
Rhythm & Rib Fest promises great food and tunes
It’s that time of year again–time to head to downtown London for two days of music, food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. London’s Rhythm & Rib Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on and around Main Street. “We’re excited to be...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Performance Featuring Historical Organ In Uptown Marysville Planned For Monday
In 1864, while the Civil War raged in the United States, about 70 Congregationalists established a church in Marysville. Less than decade later, the cornerstone of what is now the Marysville Congregational United Church of Christ was laid at the northeast corner of Court and 6th Streets, where it remains today.
