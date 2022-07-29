ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Beer Garden Patios in Columbus

When is a patio more than just a patio? When it’s a beer garden!. We asked our readers to help us out by picking their favorite patios in Columbus, and the number one spot for “Best Beer Garden” went to Gemüt Biergarten in Olde Towne East.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westerville, OH
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Dublin, OH
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Gahanna, OH
Axios Columbus

We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet

Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5

A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Columbus Park#Food Truck#Orangetheory Fitness#Planet Fitness#Food Drink#Columbus Monthly#The Old Mohawk#The Old Bag Of Nails#Dk#Northstar Caf#The Thurman Caf#Burger Joint#Carfagna S Market#Hungarian#Hunan Lion#Bakery 28 29#Watershed Kitchen Bar
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Colleen D'Angelo: Dublin is a great place for dogs

Greeting deer and dogs on the Muirfield bike paths and planting spring flowers are some of my favorite things to do with Mason by my side. Mason is my family’s 6-year-old spaniel who never lets me out of his sight and is always up for a cuddle or an outdoor adventure.
DUBLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbusmonthly.com

Viewing Gun Violence Through the Eyes of a Pediatric Trauma Surgeon

As a pediatric trauma surgeon at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Groner routinely witnesses the gory, sometimes deadly effects of gun violence, though he wouldn’t use that term. Groner prefers to call it “firearm trauma” to neutralize a sensitive, politically divisive topic. “‘Violence’ is automatically pejorative....
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

A Roof Concert with Hip-Hop Violinist Stephen Spottswood

It’s a good bet that you still love the music you listened to during your teen years. That’s definitely the case with Stephen Spottswood, host of Classical 101’s seasonal program New Perspectives: From Bach to Biggie. He’s a classically trained violinist and a music teacher, but when he’s not fiddling on Bach or Beethoven, he’s playing electric violin covers of hip-hop and R&B songs that inspired him in his youth.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
columbusmessenger.com

Rhythm & Rib Fest promises great food and tunes

It’s that time of year again–time to head to downtown London for two days of music, food, and plenty of family-friendly fun. London’s Rhythm & Rib Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on and around Main Street. “We’re excited to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy