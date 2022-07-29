Physical - Episode 2.10 - Don't You Say It's Over (Season Finale) - Promotional Photo + Press Release

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things added a few more tens of millions of hours viewed to its Season 4 tally this past week.The final viewership for the new season (Vol.1 and Vol.2 combined) is 1.352B hours in the first 28 days of release. That is the most for any English-language series on Netflix and more than twice the hours viewed logged by the second most popular season of an English-language series on the streamer, Bridgerton 2 (656M). After the first couple of weeks of release of Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 it became clear that Squid Game‘s record...

TV SERIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO