Physical - Episode 2.10 - Don't You Say It's Over (Season Finale) - Promotional Photo + Press Release

City on a Hill - Episode 3.08 - Whipping Post (Season Finale) - Press Release
As Decourcy prepares to take Sinclair Dryden to trial, despite pushback from the Suffolk County DA, Jackie tracks down a key witness. Siobhan reaches a settlement on behalf of the Mendoza family, but her moment in the spotlight is cut short. Caysen is offered a second chance by a loved one. Reckoning with the rifts in her own family, Jenny meets her long-lost half-brother. Season finale.
Only Murders In The Building - Episode 2.07 - Flipping The Pieces - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Mabel’s incident on the subway leads her to gain help from an unlikely ally. Their journey takes them to a legendary amusement park which turns out to be full of terror — while amusements and evidence reside back in the Arconia with Charles and Oliver. Written By: Ben...
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Blergh
USD POLL : Which new TV shows premiering in August do you plan on watching?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Maggie*
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Final Viewership Comes Within Less Than 300M Hours Of ‘Squid Game’ Record
Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things added a few more tens of millions of hours viewed to its Season 4 tally this past week.The final viewership for the new season (Vol.1 and Vol.2 combined) is 1.352B hours in the first 28 days of release. That is the most for any English-language series on Netflix and more than twice the hours viewed logged by the second most popular season of an English-language series on the streamer, Bridgerton 2 (656M). After the first couple of weeks of release of Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 it became clear that Squid Game‘s record...
2022 Character Cup - Nominations for Mini-Contest (Best Opening Credit Sequence)
For those of you new to the Cup, we added in a mini-contest 7 years ago to keep people engaged after their favorite characters were out. This gives everyone a fresh start and something new to root for. The mini-contest always starts in round 4 and you have until Round 3 closes to nominate. This year our theme is...Best Opening Credit Sequence. I’ve been exploring different show’s openers and there are some really creative ones out there.
