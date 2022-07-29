ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest takeaways from Day 3 of Titans training camp

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ra9xp_0gxnp0pB00

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field for their third session of 2022 training camp on Friday, but with rain in the forecast the team moved everything indoors.

You can check out what happened on Day 1 here, and Day 2 here. You can also check out the photos from Day 1 here, and Day 2 here.

The Titans appeared to have suffered their first injury of training camp, as cornerback Elijah Molden came up limping after falling down during a rep. We have video of the play below.

There is no update on his status right now, and chances are we won’t get one anytime soon with how the Titans keep injuries so close to the vest. Keep an eye on his practice participation in the coming days.

Running back Derrick Henry also left practice early after getting knocked down during a rep, although he appeared to be fine afterwards, so it was hopefully just a precaution.

Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ third practice of training camp. Here’s a look at the rest of the most notable occurrences from Friday.

Derrick Henry exited early

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdveZ_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Elijah Molden suffered apparent leg injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdiB0_0gxnp0pB00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The start of 1-on-1s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPfvJ_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Turron Davenport, ESPN: “[Treylon] Burks, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey stood out. Reggie Roberson too.”

Up-and-down practice for Malik Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ze3Yv_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Extra work for Ryan Tannehill, TEs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grTdS_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Chig continues to shine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBQcs_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Specialists update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0E9w_0gxnp0pB00
AP Photo/John Froschauer

Another good day for Treylon Burks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOF1n_0gxnp0pB00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Punt returner update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40k3Nw_0gxnp0pB00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Davenport: “Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, [Treylon] Burks, Amani Hooker, Terry Godwin fielded punts.

Notable defensive plays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRLk0_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Next practice: Saturday, July 30 (open to fans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24E5dP_0gxnp0pB00
Syndication: The Tennessean

