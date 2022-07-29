Biggest takeaways from Day 3 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field for their third session of 2022 training camp on Friday, but with rain in the forecast the team moved everything indoors.

You can check out what happened on Day 1 here, and Day 2 here. You can also check out the photos from Day 1 here, and Day 2 here.

The Titans appeared to have suffered their first injury of training camp, as cornerback Elijah Molden came up limping after falling down during a rep. We have video of the play below.

There is no update on his status right now, and chances are we won’t get one anytime soon with how the Titans keep injuries so close to the vest. Keep an eye on his practice participation in the coming days.

Running back Derrick Henry also left practice early after getting knocked down during a rep, although he appeared to be fine afterwards, so it was hopefully just a precaution.

Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from the Titans’ third practice of training camp. Here’s a look at the rest of the most notable occurrences from Friday.

Derrick Henry exited early

Elijah Molden suffered apparent leg injury

The start of 1-on-1s

Turron Davenport, ESPN: “[Treylon] Burks, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey stood out. Reggie Roberson too.”

Up-and-down practice for Malik Willis

Extra work for Ryan Tannehill, TEs

Chig continues to shine

Specialists update

Another good day for Treylon Burks

Punt returner update

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Davenport: “Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, [Treylon] Burks, Amani Hooker, Terry Godwin fielded punts.

Notable defensive plays

Next practice: Saturday, July 30 (open to fans)