Jaguars may have favorable matchup in Week 1 with Chase Young out

Kasen Weisman came to Florida State’s Seminoles Showcase event with a singular purpose in mind: Show out for FSU’s coaches. The camp, on Saturday, started around the same time that Brock Glenn committed to Ohio State over the Seminoles. Weisman wasn’t sure of Glenn's decision at the time of the camp, but knew it was a choice that could play a role in his recruitment as it pertained to FSU.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO