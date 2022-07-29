ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Elijah Molden exits practice with apparent injury

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8gXw_0gxnomNX00

The Tennessee Titans may have suffered their first injury of training camp on Friday after cornerback Elijah Molden exited the third practice with an apparent leg issue.

The injury occurred early on in the session when the Titans were running individual drills. Molden attempted to make a catch on a low throw but stumbled, fell down, and came up limping after getting up.

As is normally the case with injuries to Titans players, the information on Molden is scarce at the moment, and we aren’t holding our breath for any kind of substantive update.

The second-year cornerback wasn’t the only player to leave practice early, though. Running back Derrick Henry got knocked down during team period, forcing his early exit from practice, but he appeared to be fine.

The Titans will have another practice on Saturday before an off day on Sunday. After that, Monday will be Tennessee’s first padded session of training camp.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition

The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons training camp: Highlights from Day 6

The Atlanta Falcons completed Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday, but the team lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor with what is likely a season-ending Achilles rupture. On the bright side, wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned after being held out of Monday’s practice due to a shoulder injury. Tight end Kyle Pitts continues to look good and the team held some intense 1-one-1 drills.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy