Titans' Elijah Molden exits practice with apparent injury

The Tennessee Titans may have suffered their first injury of training camp on Friday after cornerback Elijah Molden exited the third practice with an apparent leg issue.

The injury occurred early on in the session when the Titans were running individual drills. Molden attempted to make a catch on a low throw but stumbled, fell down, and came up limping after getting up.

As is normally the case with injuries to Titans players, the information on Molden is scarce at the moment, and we aren’t holding our breath for any kind of substantive update.

The second-year cornerback wasn’t the only player to leave practice early, though. Running back Derrick Henry got knocked down during team period, forcing his early exit from practice, but he appeared to be fine.

The Titans will have another practice on Saturday before an off day on Sunday. After that, Monday will be Tennessee’s first padded session of training camp.