Music

Watch Slipknot Perform “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” Live For The First Time

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.theprp.com

Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Satriani Announces 2022 North American Tour

Joe Satriani has announced an expansive run of North American show dates that will begin this fall. The guitarist will kick things off on Sept. 21 in Riverside, Calif., and then make his way across the country, stopping in major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, New York City and Toronto. The tour will conclude on Nov. 19 in Dallas.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Mountain Goats – “Mark On You”

In a few weeks, the Mountain Goats are releasing their new album Bleed Out. Its two singles so far — “Training Montage” and “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” — both made our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, they’re back with another one, “Mark On You,” which comes with the threatening chorus: “Can’t trust anybody/ Even the tough ones crack/ Train up a swordsman/ To stab you in the back/ I know this much is true/ I’m going to leave a mark on you.”
MUSIC
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended

After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
MUSIC
Louder

Corey Taylor: "it’s trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, yet nothing happens"

The Slipknot frontman opens up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has opened up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) - namely his belief that much of society is obsessed with 'outrage culture' rather than finding productive ways to make positive change happen.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.

DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
SANTA ANA, CA
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
EW.com

Watch Metallica's shredding tribute to Eddie from Stranger Things during Lollapalooza set

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson has now played Lollapalooza (sort of). On Thursday, Metallica closed out the first night of the Chicago festival with an electrifying performance of "Master of Puppets," where they projected the now-famous scene from the Stranger Things season 4 finale in which Eddie (Joseph Quinn) shreds their classic 1986 track in the Upside Down in order to attract Vecna's legion of minions.
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Gary Allan Leaving Longtime Label Home UMG Nashville

Gary Allan is exiting his longtime label home, UMG Nashville. The “Watching Airplanes” hitmaker revealed the news on social media Friday (July 29), saying, “For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I’m very thankful to the staff members at [UMGN imprints] Decca, MCA and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Infinite Cooler Dreams: Iron Maiden Launch ‘Piece of Mind’-Inspired Igloo Collab

Click here to read the full article. Heavy metal fans, get ready to go on a run for some more ice. Cooler company Igloo has once again teamed up with Iron Maiden for the band’s latest collaboration, called the “Piece of Mind” Little Playmate cooler, featuring artwork from the group’s fourth album from 1983. Igloo Coolers Buy:Iron Maiden Coolerat$49.99 The latest Iron Maiden cooler arrives on the heels of the brand’s previous collab from the spring, dubbed the “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Little Playmate, which is still available to buy online. It takes some inspiration from the band’s well-known album of...
AMAZON

