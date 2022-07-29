Watch Slipknot Perform “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” Live For The First Time

www.theprp.com
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
Joe Satriani Announces 2022 North American Tour
Joe Satriani has announced an expansive run of North American show dates that will begin this fall. The guitarist will kick things off on Sept. 21 in Riverside, Calif., and then make his way across the country, stopping in major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, New York City and Toronto. The tour will conclude on Nov. 19 in Dallas.
Stereogum
The Mountain Goats – “Mark On You”
In a few weeks, the Mountain Goats are releasing their new album Bleed Out. Its two singles so far — “Training Montage” and “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” — both made our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, they’re back with another one, “Mark On You,” which comes with the threatening chorus: “Can’t trust anybody/ Even the tough ones crack/ Train up a swordsman/ To stab you in the back/ I know this much is true/ I’m going to leave a mark on you.”
Slipknot's new robotic band member is just as creepy as it should be
Slipknot’s man behind the turntables, Sid Wilson, has put his former false fleshy bits normally relegated to a trophy shelf to very good use as an animatronic moving nightmare that sits on stage with him and sings along to the band’s setlist.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Kerrang
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Corey Taylor: "it’s trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, yet nothing happens"
The Slipknot frontman opens up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has opened up on some of the inspiration behind his writing for new single The Dying Song (Time To Sing) - namely his belief that much of society is obsessed with 'outrage culture' rather than finding productive ways to make positive change happen.
thesource.com
DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.
DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
EW.com
Watch Metallica's shredding tribute to Eddie from Stranger Things during Lollapalooza set
Stranger Things' Eddie Munson has now played Lollapalooza (sort of). On Thursday, Metallica closed out the first night of the Chicago festival with an electrifying performance of "Master of Puppets," where they projected the now-famous scene from the Stranger Things season 4 finale in which Eddie (Joseph Quinn) shreds their classic 1986 track in the Upside Down in order to attract Vecna's legion of minions.
Billboard
Gary Allan Leaving Longtime Label Home UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is exiting his longtime label home, UMG Nashville. The “Watching Airplanes” hitmaker revealed the news on social media Friday (July 29), saying, “For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I’m very thankful to the staff members at [UMGN imprints] Decca, MCA and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon.”
musictimes.com
Pearl Jam’s Tour Cancelation Continues: Band Facing 'The Worst Possible Scenario'
After Pearl Jam announced that they were canceling their show in Austria a few days ago due to Eddie Vedder's health struggles, the following tour dates have been postponed as well. The big question is; how's the singer?. Taking to their official social media accounts a few days ago, the...
Rob Halford says Judas Priest “were dancing with death” in the early 80s
“How we got through, I don’t know,” says Rob Halford of the near-fatal sessions for 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance album
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
Why Korn on South Park remains the greatest cartoon music cameo ever
"You all perceived us to be mean, evil people, but really we're just normal guys!"
Infinite Cooler Dreams: Iron Maiden Launch ‘Piece of Mind’-Inspired Igloo Collab
Click here to read the full article. Heavy metal fans, get ready to go on a run for some more ice. Cooler company Igloo has once again teamed up with Iron Maiden for the band’s latest collaboration, called the “Piece of Mind” Little Playmate cooler, featuring artwork from the group’s fourth album from 1983. Igloo Coolers Buy:Iron Maiden Coolerat$49.99 The latest Iron Maiden cooler arrives on the heels of the brand’s previous collab from the spring, dubbed the “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Little Playmate, which is still available to buy online. It takes some inspiration from the band’s well-known album of...
