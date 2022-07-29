Ascent Student Loans | Review

money.com
Related
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
money.com
Crypto Investments Are Not Protected Like Bank Accounts: New FDIC Warning
Cryptocurrency is confusing, and prices for bitcoin and other cryptos are extremely volatile. What's more, the federal government now feels it's necessary to reiterate that money invested in cryptocurrency isn’t safeguarded the way cash at banks is protected. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued a warning to banks...
Comments / 0