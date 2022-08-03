lamardemocrat.com
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
otc.edu
Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15
WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
Missouri American Water celebrates pipe replacement project
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri American Water is celebrating the completion of a water pipe replacement project in north Joplin. The multi-phase project began in 2019. About 4.5 miles of two-inch water pipe was replaced with eight-inch pipe. Officials say the upgrade will supply about 9.5 times more water to...
ksmu.org
City Utilities outlines emergency water plans as Ozarks face extreme drought
By the end of last month, the southwest corner of the Missouri lit up bright-red on the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means our drought is extreme — and water watches and emergency conservation plans could be coming soon from Springfield City Utilities. Steve Stodden is CU’s chief natural gas...
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
933kwto.com
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
“Suspicious activity” at Indigo Sky prompts evacuation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early this morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor. After discussing the possible threat with local law enforcement, who were called to Indigo Sky, it was decided that the threat was credible enough to issue an full evacuation order of […]
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
Lamar Democrat
THOMAS WILLIAM TRAVIS DENNEY
SHELDON- Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sheldon Christian Church for Thomas William Travis Denney, 44, who died in his hometown of Sheldon on Saturday, July 30, 2022, following a long illness. Interment will follow in Sheldon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to...
