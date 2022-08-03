ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
otc.edu

Plaster Manufacturing Center Grand Opening is Aug. 15

WHAT: Grand opening event for the Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. WHEN: Monday, August 15, 10 a.m. WHERE: Ozarks Technical Community College Springfield Campus at the corner of National Avenue and Chestnut Expressway. WHO: OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State Senator Lincoln Hough,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri primary election: What to know when the polls open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided Tuesday. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place on Tuesday, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marian Days road closure; what to expect

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural

Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Lamar Democrat

THOMAS WILLIAM TRAVIS DENNEY

SHELDON- Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sheldon Christian Church for Thomas William Travis Denney, 44, who died in his hometown of Sheldon on Saturday, July 30, 2022, following a long illness. Interment will follow in Sheldon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to...
SHELDON, MO

