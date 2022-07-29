Hospice Giving Foundation marks 25 years of compassion and dignity

salinasvalleytribune.com
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 1, 2022
KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated will host its monthly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at King Kora Restaurant, 611 Canal St., in King City. Scholarship recipients Aria Palomino and Jessica Rodriguez and their families will be the club’s guests. Palomino and Rodriguez are both graduates of Greenfield High School and will each receive a scholarship of $1,000. The graduates will discuss their college choices and plans for the future. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. For reservations and further information, call 831-385-1333 or email [email protected].
pajaronian.com
Watsonville Strawberry Festival back to a three-day event
The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is returning in full force this year, back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019. The popular event runs this Friday through Sunday and will include food booths, many featuring strawberry-themed treats, as well as a beer garden, live entertainment, pie-eating contests, artisan and commercial vendors, nonprofits booths, a carnival and more.
KSBW.com
Monterey County one step closer to increasing quality childcare
SALINAS, Calif. — Prices are rising for everything these days and childcare is not immune. Post-pandemic parents are seeing their annual daycare costs increase 41% nationwide according to a new Lending Tree study. Monterey County moved a step closer on Tuesday to some possible relief. The Board of Supervisors...
KSBW.com
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
kingcityrustler.com
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe closing Sept. 7
Mission Cafe, a breakfast destination for San Juan Bautista residents and tourists alike, has lost its lease and will be vacating in less than two months. It’s the final act in an on-again, off-again series of negotiations with the Barragan family, owners of Golden Memorial Insurance, a BenitoLink sponsor, which has been going on for over a year.
cityofsoledad.com
Soledad Citywide Garage Sale 2022
The City of Soledad is hosting it’s Second Annual. City Wide Garage Sale on September 17th and 18th, 2022. This will not count against resident’s two per year garage sale limit. Registration is required to participate. You can signup online using this form or. come into City Hall...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
“Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors
If you're planning a visit to Santa Cruz Main or Cowells Beach, a new dashboard could provide a look at some hazards or events on any particular day. The post “Safe Beach Day” dashboard offers alerts for Santa Cruz beach visitors appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister turns road used as ‘drag strip’ into kart racing course
If crowd and race participants’ reactions were any indication, the Wonky Street Kart Racing event held July 30 on the much-maligned and joked about Ladd Lane, was a huge success. To some, though, it doesn’t matter how successful or unsuccessful the event was. And even though Hollister Mayor Ignacio...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
Devastating testimony from friends as Kristin Smart murder trial begins
Although Kristin Smart's body has never been found, the trial for her murder is finally underway.
GV Wire
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
California fruit stand employees find wallet belonging to William Shatner
GILROY, Calif. — Even space travelers lose their wallets. William Shatner, who played Capt. James Kirk on on the 1960s television series “Star Trek” and became the oldest person to travel into space in 2021, accidentally left his wallet at a northern California fruit stand earlier this month, KGO-TV reported.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published July 27, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:48 a.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on King St. 2:22 p.m. Possession of a stolen vehicle on San Antonio Dr. 6:13 p.m. DUI on Bedford Av. 10:36 p.m. Drive-by shooting on N San Lorenzo Av. 10:37 p.m. Battery on Mustang...
Big Sur is cracking down on illegal camping. Here’s how much you could be fined
“I’ve got people camping outside my driveway nightly,” one Big Sur resident said. “It’s not OK to use this landscape as a latrine.”
PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road
PG&E is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power along San Benancio Road in Monterey County. The post PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister resident dies in vehicle crash near Ridgemark
California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Hollister resident Ruben Joshua Flores III, 20. According to Sgt. Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, around 2 a.m San Benito County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark.
