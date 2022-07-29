Hospice Giving Foundation marks 25 years of compassion and dignity

KING CITY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated will host its monthly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at King Kora Restaurant, 611 Canal St., in King City. Scholarship recipients Aria Palomino and Jessica Rodriguez and their families will be the club’s guests. Palomino and Rodriguez are both graduates of Greenfield High School and will each receive a scholarship of $1,000. The graduates will discuss their college choices and plans for the future. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. For reservations and further information, call 831-385-1333 or email [email protected].

