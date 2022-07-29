ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale. Kids can also participate in a...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

$18M Munising Marketplace project receives State Land Bank Authority loan

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Land Bank (ACLB) has been approved for a $250,000 loan by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) to develop Munising Marketplace, a mixed-use development project led by Renovare Development. According to a Tuesday morning press release, the $18 million project involves the construction...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Portion of McClellan Ave closed Tuesday for repairs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A southbound portion of McClellan Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fair Avenue and Ridge Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for a sanitary manhole repair. This project is expected to be completed by the end of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time. Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Fundraiser for Menominee museum gives a look into the past

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraiser attendees in Marinette and Menominee had a unique look into life in the 1800s and 1900s on Sunday. The West Shore Fishing Museum hosted its 10th annual Heritage Craft Days. The event hosted a black smith, weavers and other demonstrators showing what life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

FlivverFest continues to raise money for Kingsford athletics

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - FlivverFest fed families with food, fun, and fireworks this weekend. The 7th annual FlivverFest continued to raise money for Kingsford athletics Saturday. In its first years, FlivverFest donated to Kingsford’s football team for safety gear. It now donates to all of Kingsford’s athletic teams for nearly...
KINGSFORD, MI
WLUC

Registration now open for Marquette Fall Enduro

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the Marquette Fall Enduro and they’re looking for volunteers as well. The registration opened Monday, August 1, and race organizers say it’s already two thirds full. There are seven stages, the open, for advanced cyclists requires participation in all...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University reinstated a mask mandate for in-person classrooms and labs, effective Aug. 1, in response to an uptick in local COVID cases that has elevated Marquette County to the CDC’s “high transmission” category. President Kerri Schuiling provided an update of NMU’s...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech to Host 2023 US Cross Country Ski Championships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton at the Tech Trails from January 2-7, 2023. It will be the sixth time the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships will take place in...
MARQUETTE, MI
wxpr.org

Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan

Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette’s South Beach Bacteria Levels Fall; Beach Open

Water samples taken July 30, 2022 show that bacteria levels have returned to safe swimming levels at. South Beach in Marquette, MI. The beach is open to swimming once again. The City of Marquette, as always, will continue to monitor the water quality at the City’s beaches. during the...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI

