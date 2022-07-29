www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
WLUC
UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale. Kids can also participate in a...
WLUC
$18M Munising Marketplace project receives State Land Bank Authority loan
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Land Bank (ACLB) has been approved for a $250,000 loan by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) to develop Munising Marketplace, a mixed-use development project led by Renovare Development. According to a Tuesday morning press release, the $18 million project involves the construction...
WLUC
Portion of McClellan Ave closed Tuesday for repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A southbound portion of McClellan Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fair Avenue and Ridge Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for a sanitary manhole repair. This project is expected to be completed by the end of...
WLUC
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time. Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.
WLUC
Salvation Army partnering up with Walmart stores for ‘Stuff the Bus’ back to school donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is partnering with retailers to collect donations for back-to-school supplies with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ At Walmart stores across the country shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store. Once collected the...
WLUC
Fundraiser for Menominee museum gives a look into the past
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraiser attendees in Marinette and Menominee had a unique look into life in the 1800s and 1900s on Sunday. The West Shore Fishing Museum hosted its 10th annual Heritage Craft Days. The event hosted a black smith, weavers and other demonstrators showing what life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries.
WLUC
FlivverFest continues to raise money for Kingsford athletics
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - FlivverFest fed families with food, fun, and fireworks this weekend. The 7th annual FlivverFest continued to raise money for Kingsford athletics Saturday. In its first years, FlivverFest donated to Kingsford’s football team for safety gear. It now donates to all of Kingsford’s athletic teams for nearly...
WLUC
Registration now open for Marquette Fall Enduro
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the Marquette Fall Enduro and they’re looking for volunteers as well. The registration opened Monday, August 1, and race organizers say it’s already two thirds full. There are seven stages, the open, for advanced cyclists requires participation in all...
WLUC
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
WLUC
Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s primary election day and a pirate ship makes its way through the Portage Canal. Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.
WLUC
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
WLUC
NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University reinstated a mask mandate for in-person classrooms and labs, effective Aug. 1, in response to an uptick in local COVID cases that has elevated Marquette County to the CDC’s “high transmission” category. President Kerri Schuiling provided an update of NMU’s...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
WLUC
Michigan Tech to Host 2023 US Cross Country Ski Championships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton at the Tech Trails from January 2-7, 2023. It will be the sixth time the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships will take place in...
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
wxpr.org
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette’s South Beach Bacteria Levels Fall; Beach Open
Water samples taken July 30, 2022 show that bacteria levels have returned to safe swimming levels at. South Beach in Marquette, MI. The beach is open to swimming once again. The City of Marquette, as always, will continue to monitor the water quality at the City’s beaches. during the...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
