An Education on Investing in Your Future with Replace Your University

cbsaustin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Austin
Valley Side Medical Clinic on a New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men
Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery...then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
kut.org
ACC employees are struggling with the cost of living. The college says it's doing what it can.
When Anthony Mignini got an offer to renew the lease on his last apartment, the rent had gone up $450. That was a huge jump for the science lab technician who’s been working at Austin Community College for more than three years. He was already struggling with the rising...
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
Hays CISD families can receive back-to-school assistance through the Hays CISD Clothes Closet and HaysHope2Go
KYLE, Texas — Picking out a first-day-of-school outfit is a big deal for second-graders like Jaelah Smith. “I get new clothes, and some of my clothes are tight,” said Jaelah about why she was happy to be at the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, picking out new clothes. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
CBS Austin
Austin's new smart water meters could help lower your water bills
AUSTIN, Texas — If the drought and this summer’s excessive heat have your water bill hitting record highs, help may be on the way. Austin Water is installing new smart water meters that find leaks, track daily water use and help customers stay within their budgets. “This really...
CBS Austin
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Central Texas school district explains why some students won’t receive free-and-reduced lunches
Central Texas school districts are taking another step toward pre-pandemic life and it may hit some families harder than others. For the better part of two-years, parents didn’t have to worry about whether or not their child was going to get lunch at school. Funding provided by Congress during...
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Change Course
Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Workforce organizations help fill key roles for Samsung semiconductor in Austin, Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — The tech industry continues to grow in Texas, even during hiring freezes. One of the tech giants is expanding its reach in the Lone Star State, and trade jobs are at the top of its list. Samsung is looking to add new facilities to its already-planned...
CBS Austin
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killeen-born astronaut retires after 22 years at NASA
Killeen-born astronaut Shane Kimbrough officially retired from NASA on Sunday, marking an end to his 22-year career with the agency.
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
Austin’s homeless shelters will have new leadership
Two city-owned homeless shelters will soon have new management after Austin City Council unanimously approved contracts with Urban Alchemy and Austin Area Urban League.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD parents grateful for back-to-school backpack events, support
AUSTIN, Texas — It's back to school time and on Friday volunteers from the City of Austin gathered local children to get them excited about the new school year. These events have always been always popular, but for many local families, they're also necessary. A free backpack is more...
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
roundtherocktx.com
Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
Comments / 0