ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

An Education on Investing in Your Future with Replace Your University

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KICKS 105

HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
CBS Austin

Austin's new smart water meters could help lower your water bills

AUSTIN, Texas — If the drought and this summer’s excessive heat have your water bill hitting record highs, help may be on the way. Austin Water is installing new smart water meters that find leaks, track daily water use and help customers stay within their budgets. “This really...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Investment#College#Replace Your University
psychologytoday.com

Don't Be Afraid to Change Course

Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSAT 12

Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices

Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD parents grateful for back-to-school backpack events, support

AUSTIN, Texas — It's back to school time and on Friday volunteers from the City of Austin gathered local children to get them excited about the new school year. These events have always been always popular, but for many local families, they're also necessary. A free backpack is more...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival

SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy