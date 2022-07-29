ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NY

Erwin man arrested on Child Pornography charges

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Erwin man has been arrested following an investigation involving the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adrian J. Collado, 25, of Erwin, was arrested on Friday, July 29, following an investigation in which the distribution of child pornography was involved.

The sheriff’s office claims that Collado possessed and distributed child pornography. He is being charged with Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performace by a Child, a class E Felony, and Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D Felony.

Collado was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

