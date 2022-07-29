Despite Lopsided Score, Congressional Baseball Game Was a True Toss-Up

www.insidehook.com
Related
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan waves off support from AOC in his Ohio Senate bid: 'It's not a helpful endorsement here'
Rep. Tim Ryan told NBC News that AOC's support of his Ohio Senate campaign wasn't "helpful." The progressive lawmaker quickly became a magnet for GOP attacks after she entered politics. Ryan is running in an open-seat race in a Midwestern state that trended Republican in recent years. Rep. Tim Ryan,...
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Trump-backed Republican hopes to help the GOP regain control of the Senate.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
Washington Examiner
Sen. Ron Johnson expects 'deal' to conceal Hunter Biden indictment
Hunter Biden may be indicted, but the public likely will never know the whole story, according to a prediction by a Republican senator. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has led the charge in Congress to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, made the assertion to Fox News host Dan Bongino, who asked if Johnson believes the "mainstream media" will turn on the commander in chief now because of his low poll numbers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote
Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)
The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity. Rioters inside the US capitol on January 6th, 2021Win McNamee/Getty Images. In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.
US News and World Report
Manchin Secures Top Democrats' Commitment for Troubled Pipeline Project - Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia...
Slate
What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court
New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Old clip resurfaces of Bill Clinton disagreeing with Biden on inflation
A clip of former President Bill Clinton defining a recession as "two quarters in a row" of economic contraction has been circulating on social media, and Republicans are using it to take a dig at President Joe Biden. The video showed the then-president at the White House in December 2000...
Democratic Rep. Sanchez said she flipped off the GOP side during congressional baseball game after hearing a 'misogynistic comment' from a fan
"It wasn't the team," Sánchez later clarified. "It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic shit at me every single year."
U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill
Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.
MSNBC
Despite Republican predictions, voters prioritize abortion rights
In any election cycle, parties and candidates invest an enormous amount of energy trying to determine which issues are most important to voters. With this in mind, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll included an open-ended question in its latest national survey: “Thinking about your vote for U.S. Congress this November, what’s the most important issue that will affect your vote?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox Host Attacks Veteran for Being Paid to Travel and 'Murder Brown People'
Ben Domenech attacked former Marine Lucas Kunce after he called for scrapping the filibuster stopping a bill that would have provided funding for veterans.
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'
Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.
Washington Examiner
The Washington fantasy world
THE WASHINGTON FANTASY WORLD. An odd atmosphere has descended on Washington, D.C. At the precise moment the government announced that the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, the popular definition of a recession, Washington pundits began talking about what a great week President Joe Biden was having. And they meant it sincerely, not ironically.
InsideHook
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0