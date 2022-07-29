ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Despite Lopsided Score, Congressional Baseball Game Was a True Toss-Up

InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Manchin's mistake

Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Sen. Ron Johnson expects 'deal' to conceal Hunter Biden indictment

Hunter Biden may be indicted, but the public likely will never know the whole story, according to a prediction by a Republican senator. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has led the charge in Congress to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, made the assertion to Fox News host Dan Bongino, who asked if Johnson believes the "mainstream media" will turn on the commander in chief now because of his low poll numbers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Richmond
Washington Examiner

Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote

Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
ELECTIONS
Slate

What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court

New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Player#Professional Baseball#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Dems#Morehouse College
Tom Handy

U.S. Senators Changed Their Mind on the Burn Pitt Bill

Recently, there was strong support for a bill in Congress that would support veterans affected by the burn pit many had exposure to while serving in various locations worldwide. Well, the legislators in Washington, D.C. didn’t pass the bill last Wednesday.
MSNBC

Despite Republican predictions, voters prioritize abortion rights

In any election cycle, parties and candidates invest an enormous amount of energy trying to determine which issues are most important to voters. With this in mind, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll included an open-ended question in its latest national survey: “Thinking about your vote for U.S. Congress this November, what’s the most important issue that will affect your vote?”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

The Washington fantasy world

THE WASHINGTON FANTASY WORLD. An odd atmosphere has descended on Washington, D.C. At the precise moment the government announced that the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, the popular definition of a recession, Washington pundits began talking about what a great week President Joe Biden was having. And they meant it sincerely, not ironically.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy