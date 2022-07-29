These are the candidates running for school board in Jackson County

www.mlive.com
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor clerk’s office is reminding city voters of temporary polling location changes for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Separate from redistricting, some residents will vote in different locations Tuesday due to construction at some Ann Arbor school buildings that normally serve as polling places.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
ANN ARBOR, MI - More than 200 workers who staff University of Michigan museums and libraries have formed a new union. The workers are employed in the information resource departments at all three UM campuses, according to a release from the American Federation of Teachers. The union will be known...
The Moores Park Pool is a piece of Lansing history, and the effort to revive it has taken another step forward. City of Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for the pool.
A pendulum swing of decisions within hours Monday demonstrated how tenuous the legality of abortion is in Michigan. In one day, the Court of Appeals determined county prosecutors could enforce Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion, and then, an Oakland County judge said they could not – in the short term.
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous story on the investigation from July 11. Former Tecumseh High School principal Dennis Niles has reached an agreement to completely part ways with the school district. He was previously reassigned to a different position following an internal...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state primary election is just days away and there’s already some voting confusion in one Mid-Michigan town. In Eaton Township, 276 voters filled out absentee ballots only to be told they need to do it again. Eaton Township clerk Danielle Patterson made calls starting Thursday night into Friday morning letting those voters know what to do.
ANN ARBOR, MI - More than $10 million in health grants for University of Michigan have been secured by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. The numerous grants toward medical research total $10.28 million and come from the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the National Science Foundation, according to a news release.
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
On the ballot will be two Democratic candidates running against each other and two Republican candidates running against each other to represent the newly-drawn 28th District in the Michigan Senate.
(July 31, 2022 1:21 PM) The City of Jackson Engineering Department has released the weekly construction project update for the week ending July 30. Over the past week, the electricians completed the work of installing foundations and electrical conduits for the new traffic signals at the intersection of West and Franklin. Next week, the electricians will move to the intersection of West and Morrell to do this same work at that location.
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Multiple threats of violence communicated to a female staffer with the Michigan Republican Party has resulted in the MIGOP cancelling an election night watch party it had originally planned in downtown Lansing. News of the threats were first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. Gus Portela, the party’s deputy chief...
Six Michigan schools districts and colleges across the state are rebranding racially insensitive mascots and improving school curriculum related to the state’s 12 federally recognized Native American tribes. The changes are part of an initiative of the Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF), which distributed nearly $480,000 in funds to...
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is advising people avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a joint...
