ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO