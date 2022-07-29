One year since tornadoes hit Shelby County

cbs4indy.com
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
Thousands without power after Monday morning storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people across the state were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area. At its height, the storm system left more than 9,000 people in the Indianapolis area without power, according to AES Indiana. The storm system knocked down trees and powerlines.
Hot and humid stretch underway
It’s a muggy start to our Tuesday but conditions around central Indiana are, overall, much quieter than where we were Monday morning. We are dealing with patchy fog in a few locations but this isn’t a widespread issue. Problematic areas for visibility are located northwest of Indianapolis. We’re...
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
Hot and humid stretch, rain chances to end week
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It will be a hot one with a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across central Indiana. It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday. Hot and humid Tuesday. For the...
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college. In December 2019, Rodney Mitchell came back to Indianapolis after his first semester of college at Manchester University. He spent time with his family before heading out from his grandmother’s house in the late evening on December 7.
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
Man dies after being found shot in NW side gas station, IMPD says
A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.
