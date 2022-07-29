Bridge Expansion Project

kxoradio.com
SR-111 Lane Closures
Construction crews will reduce lanes on both northbound and southbound State Route 111 in Calexico. The work will begin on Thursday, August 4, 2022, just south of the intersection of 111 and 98. Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through Tuesday, August 16. At least one lane will remain open in each direction during the work. The closures are to accomodate paving operations.
Emergency Declaration For Rutherford Road
(Temporary Closure)...It is for a portion of Rutherford Road near Highway 111. An emergency declaration was approved to speed up the repairs. Repairs will begin August 4th. County Public Works says a sinkhole just east of Highway 111 is threatening the integrity of Rutherford The repairs are estimated to cost between $50,000 and $100,000. They are hoping the work will be complete in about a week from the closure date. An emergency declaration was needed to avoid the bidding process, which would have taken about a month before work could begin.
Dudek Consulting Awarded $2.4 Million Contract
(Process to make Lithium development easier)....The County has approved a contract with Dudek Consulting. They will create a specific plan and programmatic environmental impast report to further the development of a local lithium extraction industry. The specifc plan and EIR will expedite the state's permit process, allowing lithium developers to bein work as soon as possible. The funding for the contract will come from the lithium development plan included in the state budget.
Library Closes Temporarily
(Brawley Public Library)...It is closed. Temporarily. The Library announced it will be closed beginning Monday through August 13. No details were released. They said those who have questions should call 760 344-1891.
PACE Facility Possible
The Imperial Valley's first PACE center is in the works. PACE stands for Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly and Innercare, formerly Clinics del Puelbo de Salud, has filed an application with the State of California for the service. Gafcon will develop the center on the site of the Cambria Hotel in partnership with Innercare and the City of Imperial. The proposed site is at Highway 86 and Nickel Road. Gafcon is developing the hotel on the site that has sat empty for severe years. The PACE Center would provide medical, social and wellness services to senior citizens. In addition to the 20,000 square foot ACE Center an additional 20,000 square foot medical clinic to serve healthcare patients of all ages. Rusty Garcia, Chairman of the Board of Innercare said, " We understand how to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve through providing access to excellent care, available to all".
Monkeypox Confirmed in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department says the first confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Imperial County. According to the Health Department, an Imperial County resident who was exposed, evaluated and tested has been confirmed positive for monkeypox. Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer said, " It is important for the public to know that monkeypox is not a disease that spreads easily through the air like COVID-19 and close physical contact is how it is most likely spread". Symptoms of monkeypox include fever and rash, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms and a rash. Dr. Munday said that while monkeypox can infect anyone, many of the recent cases in 2022 have occurred among persons self-identifying as men who have sex with men. According to Dr. Munday, the risk of monkeypox to the public is currently low based on the information available.
School Supply Donations
(SURE Helpline is asking for donations)...They are asking for school supplies. The supplies will be packed in a backpack and delivered to elementary school kids. The Back to School Supply Drive is currently underway, until August 12. It began earlier in July. Distribution of the School Supplies will be August 18 at the SURE Helpline Center office on Main Street in El Centro. They will be distributed to kids in the first to 8th grade, on a first come first served basis. Contact the SURE Helpline for information on how to donate items.
Single Vehicle Collision
(Collision reported at just after 9 Tuesday morning)...The California Highway Patrol responded to Evan Hewes Highway, north of Imperial Highway. A witness called the CHP from a gas station in Ocotillo. The caller said the vehicle had rolled several times, and the male occupant looked pretty beat up. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle may have struck a light pole, before rolling several times. The injured person was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. The CHP is investigating the incident.
Woman Arrested for DUI
A 41-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she hit a home at Desert Trails Park. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., El Centro Police responded to the accident in the 200 block of Wake Avenue. The driver of the car was not injured but was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence.
