Kris Jenner goes makeup-free to share her nighttime skincare routine

Kris Jenner is confident in her Skkn.

The Kardashian matriarch went makeup-free to demonstrate her evening beauty routine Friday — using daughter Kim’s skincare products , naturally.

“I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” the talent manager, 66, said in an Instagram video before using a cleanser to remove every trace of glam.

Kris Jenner removed her makeup while getting “ready for bed” with Skkn by Kim products. kimkardashian/Instagram

“It’s really light, but it just takes off all of the makeup,” Jenner said.

As she continued to exfoliate and apply serums, the reality star noted that she is “old school” and uses her products on her neck, explaining, “I think it’s really important, especially as you get older.”

The talent manager began the Instagram video in full glam. kimkardashian/Instagram

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum ended the footage all smiles in a gray robe and matching headband. “And we’re ready for bed,” she said.

Fans took to the comments to praise the momager’s bare face. “Kris looking naturally beautiful. Love to see it,” one Instagram user wrote, with another adding, “So beautiful even without makeup!”

The former “Kris” host previously went all natural while snapping a post-haircut selfie via Instagram in March 2019.

In April, Jenner enjoyed a barefaced breakfast with Kim, 41, while filming an episode of “The Kardashians.”

The Skkn creator, for her part, also went makeup-free on her family’s Hulu show the following month.

Kim Kardashian has also gone makeup-free in the past. Getty Images for Lorraine Schwar

She worked out with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in the scene, looking fresh-faced in a Skims robe as Kanye West picked up their kids for school.

“Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier,” one Twitter user wrote after the episode aired. A second shared their “respect” for Kim skipping the glam, with a third adding, “Kim looks soooo good with no makeup.”