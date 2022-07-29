Metallica’s Set Closing Performance Of “Master Of Puppets” At Last Night’s ‘Lollapalooza’ Featured Some Nods To Eddie Munson From ‘Stranger Things’

www.theprp.com
wegotthiscovered.com
Metallica now using ‘Stranger Things’ footage for ‘Master of Puppets’ live performances
Stranger Things stans, metalheads, and music buffs alike collectively experienced the utter delight of hearing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica blast through their speakers while watching the mind-bending fourth season of Netflix’s hit series. And as if hearing the legendary tune wasn’t exciting enough on its own, eagle-eyed subscribers were able to bear witness to fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shredding the song on his guitar — which Metallica is now proudly using during live performances.
Metallica Get Strange With ‘Stranger Things’-Themed ‘Master of Puppets’ Video
After getting the “Kate Bush bump” from the last episode of Stranger Things this season, Metallica have decided to give “Master of Puppets” some extra recognition with a new lyric video. The clip uses eerie lighting similar to Stranger Things’ Upside Down, where (spoiler alert) Eddie Munson jammed out on the thrash epic to distract a legion of bats from the series’ heroes as they approached a battle with the evil Vecna. The new lyric video contains imagery of a man entering a labyrinth, lighting, hands pulling strings like marionettes, rows of crosses like the Master of Puppets album cover, and a sword-wielding duelist ready to begin a battle of his own.
Taipei Houston, aka the band featuring Lars Ulrich's sons, release debut single As The Sun Sets
The sons of Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Myles and Layne Ulrich, have just released their first debut single as part of their band Taipei Houston
Ringo Starr Revealed What Actually Divided The Beatles: 5 Interesting Facts About the Drummer
After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.
NME
My Chemical Romance lead tributes to producer Doug McKean who has died aged 54
My Chemical Romance have paid tribute to producer Doug McKean, who has died aged 54. According to an obituary shared by the band, McKean passed away yesterday (July 29) from a brain haemorrhage. In 2001, McKean moved to Los Angeles to work with producer Rob Cavallo, and went on to...
Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard laughs off the idea that grunge 'killed' hard rock: "I love hard rock, and I always have"
Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard isn't buying the fake narrative that grunge destroyed hard rock and heavy metal in the early '90s
WATCH: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn performs with Metallica at Lollapalooza
Joseph Quinn made one of his dreams come true at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago, after meeting with Metallica and engaging in an epic jam session backstage at the highly anticipated music festival just hours before their performance.The fan-favorite band had a conversation with the British actor playing...
Metallipalooza: Download Metallica’s Set From Opening Night at Lollapalooza
Metallica rocked the opening night of Lollapalooza in Chicago just a few days ago and now the complete show is available to stream and download. Fans can grab the full set at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. Lollapalooza took place from July 28-31 in Grand Park in Chicago and featured other artists...
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same...
Kerrang
Metallica jam with Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, gift him signed guitar
Having made an enormous splash as metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, actor Joseph Quinn is continuing to live the dream right now, meeting up with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza for a jam session. After shredding Master Of Puppets in The Upside Down (and causing streams and downloads of...
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Track “Degradation Rules” with Old Friend Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne is slated to release his next solo album, Patient Number 9, dropping on September 9. To whet the appetites of fans, Osbourne released his latest single “Degradation Rules,” which features his old friend and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Black Sabbath released their final album, 13, nine years ago.
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza. The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.
Rob Halford says Judas Priest “were dancing with death” in the early 80s
“How we got through, I don’t know,” says Rob Halford of the near-fatal sessions for 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance album
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
People
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of. After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Listen to our Lollapalooza Audacy Afterparty with Julia
Lollapalooza weekend has come and gone, but Audacy is set to keep your spirits high with a Lollapalooza Afterparty. Tune in Monday at 3PM ET to hear interviews with our favorite artists from this year’s lineup.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
