Water leak prompts closure of NOLA Municipal and Traffic Court

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita Durairaj
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
At least one person killed in Paris Road crash Monday afternoon
Multiple agencies from Orleans and St. Bernard parishes responded to a crash on Paris Road Monday that killed one person and left two others injured.
Man fell to his death at abandoned power plant in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man reportedly fell 50 feet to his death in an abandoned building in New Orleans, according to the NOPD. Police say the man, whose name and age were not released, fell just after 9 p.m. on Fri., July 29 at the Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Street.
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, executive director for public records
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and its Executive Director Ghassan Korban. The lawsuit comes after the board refused to provide several public records and stopped responding to our requests for updates. For months, Fox 8 has been...
Metairie man wanted after traffic stop led to chase and crash with child in vehicle
During the chase, Hicks ran off the road and crashed into a pole in the 1000 block of South Sibley Street before leaving the car and running away.
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
Boil water advisory issued for portion of New Orleans’ West Bank
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of New Orleans’ West Bank, the city’s Sewerage and Water Board announced Monday (Aug. 1). The boil order was issued just before 3 p.m. for an area including:. The entire lower coast of...
Unidentified body found in Central City Saturday morning, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body was reportedly found in someone’s backyard Saturday morning according to NOPD. Around 9 a.m., a person called the police to report that a decomposing body was found under a blanket in their backyard while they were cleaning. The incident happened in the 2200...
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
Five new crime scene investigators to help NOPD cut down evidence analysis times
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has hired five new crime scene investigators. This increases their investigators from nine up to 14. They say this will help them cut down evidence processing times and help with burnout in the department. “Think about coming to a scene and...
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
Shooting in Jefferson Sunday night
Cops say one person suffered life threatening injuries in a shooting in Jefferson. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 1113 Lurline Drive off of Causeway Blvd.
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
SCSO investigates domestic disturbance; single gun shot fired
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a domestic disturbance, which resulted in a single gunshot being fired in the 200 block of Ashton Oaks Lane Luling, LA. Initial reports indicate that an altercation occurred between family members. One subject sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the...
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
