ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Water leak prompts closure of NOLA Municipal and Traffic Court

By Victoria Cristina
wgno.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgno.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
fox8live.com

Man fell to his death at abandoned power plant in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man reportedly fell 50 feet to his death in an abandoned building in New Orleans, according to the NOPD. Police say the man, whose name and age were not released, fell just after 9 p.m. on Fri., July 29 at the Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Court#Nola#Squatters#Nola Municipal#Nopd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say

A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates domestic disturbance; single gun shot fired

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a domestic disturbance, which resulted in a single gunshot being fired in the 200 block of Ashton Oaks Lane Luling, LA. Initial reports indicate that an altercation occurred between family members. One subject sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the...
LULING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy