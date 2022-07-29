ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Talkin' Music: The Montvales

By Taya Jae
 4 days ago
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 2, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, August 2. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. The Delta County Health Department reported its first case of West Nile Virus over the weekend. A female in her 80s is currently hospitalized with the disease. Infections of the disease vary from year to year. In 2021 18 people were infected in Delta County resulting in 10 hospitalizations and one death. Environmental health director Greg Rajnowski said the first case serves as a reminder to prevent mosquito bites.
KJCT8

Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's first West Nile case of 2022 identified in Delta County

A Delta County resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, the state said Friday afternoon, confirming Colorado's first confirmed human case of the disease this year. The first case arrived unseasonably late in Colorado; previous state data indicates infections often begin in the spring. The virus had previously been detected here this year: Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been identified in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.
basinnow.com

Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help

Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
