Talkin' Music: The Montvales

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 2, 2022
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Tuesday, August 2. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. The Delta County Health Department reported its first case of West Nile Virus over the weekend. A female in her 80s is currently hospitalized with the disease. Infections of the disease vary from year to year. In 2021 18 people were infected in Delta County resulting in 10 hospitalizations and one death. Environmental health director Greg Rajnowski said the first case serves as a reminder to prevent mosquito bites.
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
Flash Flood Warning for Pine Gulch Burn Area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Warning is active for the Pine Gulch Burn scar area until 6 pm tonight. The warning includes southwestern Garfield County and North Central Mesa county until 6 pm tonight. A strong thunderstorm moving over the area will produce heavy rainfall. The main...
Colorado's first West Nile case of 2022 identified in Delta County
A Delta County resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, the state said Friday afternoon, confirming Colorado's first confirmed human case of the disease this year. The first case arrived unseasonably late in Colorado; previous state data indicates infections often begin in the spring. The virus had previously been detected here this year: Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been identified in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Police Provide Additional Images From Armed Robbery; Seek Public’s Help
Vernal PD has provided more information and photos from the armed robbery that took place in Vernal last month in the hopes the public can help identify the suspect. Investigators are following up on tips, including the possibility that a similar subject was involved in a robbery in Grand Junction. The robbery took place on July 21st at about 10:00pm at the Top Stop at 1355 East Highway 40 in Vernal. The new information shared by Vernal PD include photos of the suspect’s truck, tattoos on the suspect’s neck and hand, and another photo of the suspect’s ear with a possible deformity. Investigators found that the suspect left the area eastbound on Highway 40 and video footage showed the suspect vehicle traveling through Dinosaur, Colorado shortly after the robbery. Video and images taken during the robbery can be viewed on the Vernal PD Facebook page. If you have information or tips, please contact the Vernal Police Department at 435-789-5835 or call Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.
