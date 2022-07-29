Hershey warns of possible Halloween & Holiday candy shortage

www.pahomepage.com
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
PhillyBite
An Italian Tradition at Fenicci's in Hershey Pa
- This family-style restaurant serves authentic Italian and American dishes. For a delicious taste of Italian fare in Central Pennsylvania, visit Fenicci's in Hershey pa. This family-style eatery was established in 1935. Enjoy the family-style menu and a casual setting. Try a pizza or pasta from the casual menu. Feniccis...
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
lebtown.com
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
PhillyBite
Breakfast and Brunch at The Hershey Pantry
- A trip to Hershey, PA, is not complete without a stop for breakfast and brunch at The Hershey Pantry. The popular stuffed french toast and other pastries satisfy the sweet tooth. Lunch options are also available, and you can dine on the patio. The Hershey Pantry is open daily for breakfast and Lunch, but you can savor a delicious brunch on a nice summer day on weekends.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
berkscountyliving.com
Berkshire Family Restaurant: Pleasure for all Palates
Conveniently located on State Hill Road near Starbucks and the Berkshire Mall is the Berkshire Family Restaurant, owned by Manny Vlastos. This dining destination won “Best Kids’ Menu” honors for 2021, as voted by Berks County Living readers — and one look at that section of the menu will surely bring a smile; it’s so creatively written. The award brought a tremendous distinction for this recently reopened business, to be sure. But their welcoming locale attracts a much broader clientele than kids, parents and grandparents!
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
WGAL
Community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, without adequate water after main break
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Residents of a community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, say they don't have adequate water. There was a water main break on Thursday at Lancaster Estates, and crews haven't been able to determine the location of the break yet. Residents said a temporary fix isn't...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for July 30th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , née Dronick, went home to God on July 6, 2022, at the age of 75, 18 months after her diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). Jane was born April 2, 1947, in Pottsville, to George "Speedy" Dronick and Mary Plesnarski...
iheart.com
Hersheypark To Close Wildcat Wooden Roller Coaster
(Hershey, PA) -- This weekend will be one of your last chances to ride Hersheypark's Wildcat roller coaster. The park announced it's closing the ride July 31st. The wooden coaster opened 26 years ago and was named in honor of Hersheypark's first coaster ride that opened in 1923. The Wildcat has a maximum speed of 48 miles per hour. Its thrills last 1 minute and 15 seconds.
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
