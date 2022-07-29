Waukesha police blotter: Donation drop box items pilfered

www.gmtoday.com
Waukesha police blotter: Bystander shot in eye by Orbeez gel gun
8:13 p.m. Saturday — A caller in the 3800 block of Rivers Crossing Drive reported kids were in the area shooting nerf guns and one of them hit the caller’s daughter in the eye. According to the log, Waukesha West students were involved in an “Orbeez War” where they were shooting water pellets at one another. They mistook an innocent bystander riding her bike home as someone involved. They shot Orbeez at her and struck her in the left eye. The injured denied any medical attention and no complaint was wished at this time. The father requested that all parties involved come to his house for an in-person apology, which was arranged. They were very apologetic, according to the log.
WISN
WATCH: Wrong-way driver enters construction site and hangs between steel beams
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43. About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered Interstate 43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. A new video...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
nbc15.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Police in Village of Slinger, WI issue a Scam Alert | By Slinger Police Department
August 1, 2022 – Slinger, WI – A Village of Slinger employee received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the “Slinger Village Police Department” and spoofed the Police Department’s phone number (262-644-6441) so it appeared on the employee’s caller ID.
A bakery faced harassment for a kid-friendly drag show. Now, officials are threatening to fine the owner
CHICAGO — A bakery that faced harassment and vandalism after advertising for a family-friendly drag show is now being threatened with code violations if it hosts any future events, according to a letter sent from the far northwest suburb to the bakery’s owner. The letter was sent to...
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road. The officer also noticed the windows of the...
WISN
Milwaukee woman hit by bullet inside her home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a home Monday night. Police say someone fired shots outside the home near 25th and Rogers St. and hit a 51-year-old woman inside. The woman sustained minor injuries. Police have not said if the woman was...
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shampoo, a power washer and a dream: meet a 15-year-old car detailer | Local News
RACINE — While most teens spend most of their time this summer hanging with friends and sleeping in, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to work his summer away for the second year in a row. Darian Davis, a soon-to-be sophomore at Case High School, runs Reflection Detailz, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
Woman injured after colliding with railroad bridge near 60th and Mill Road
A Milwaukee woman was seriously injured after colliding with a railroad bridge near 60th and Mill Road on Sunday.
'Sophisticated theft': Milwaukee Co. Sheriff on cars stolen from airport
"This is sophisticated theft. It takes a bit more than with the Kias and Hyundais. Individuals are using very elaborate measures to steal these cars," the sheriff said.
