Austin man sentenced to three concurrent prison sentences on burglary, DWI and drug possession charges in Mower County District Court

Minneapolis man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on October 12th, 2019 has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 43-year old Mario Brown was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and five years of supervised...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for Manly storage unit thefts
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set over thefts from two storage units in Manly. Two women from Manly were accused of stealing from A-1 Manly storage on October 3, 2021. Investigators say around $2,200 worth of items were taken from one unit and a $749 handgun was stolen from the other.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to knife incident
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a woman threatened people with a knife. Sierra Charon Moore, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. Mason City police say Moore...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KAAL-TV
Austin man sentenced to jail for burglary
(ABC 6 News) - An Austin man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. Troy Arthur Leeper, 48, was charged with four felonies including burglary and theft in early August 2021, but only pled guilty to third-degree burglary. According to Mower County court documents, deputies responded to...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman pleads guilty to drug possession
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman pleaded guilty to felony drug possession Thursday. Wanda Crum, 41, was arrested in May of 2020 for felony possession of marijuana and ecstasy tablets, as well as giving a false name to police. Rochester police arrested her in a car outside the 500...
KIMT
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning. Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
KIMT
Rochester robbery suspect who charged at police with an ax shot and killed
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery suspect armed with an ax was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning. It began at 10:59 p.m. when police responded to a reported robbery in the 2000 block of Broadway S. Ave. A white male entered the business with an ax, took cash...
KAAL-TV
After scheduling delay, Rochester murder suspect's case reassigned
(ABC 6 News) - After a monthlong scheduling delay, the Olmsted County Court reassigned Ty'Jhuan Davis Anderson's case to Judge Christa Daily Thursday. Anderson is accused of felony 2nd degree murder, felony 2nd degree attempted murder, and felony illegal possession of firearms/ammunition after a fatal Oct. 30 shooting in Essex Apartments.
Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester
A robbery suspect who allegedly charged at police with an ax was fatally shot by an officer in Rochester overnight. According to Rochester Police Department, the person who was fatally shot is believed to have been involved in a robbery around 11 p.m. at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S., with the department describing him as a white male who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested after biting Rochester officer, no-contact violation
(ABC 6 News) - An area man was arrested Thursday after violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact order, then biting an officer taking him into custody. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said they received a call from a 40-year-old Rochester woman, who claimed Jarod Franke, 39, had violated a DANCO and Order for Protection against him.
KAAL-TV
Charges dropped in Rochester man's overdose death
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County Court has dropped its 3rd-degree murder charge against Jimmie Lee Campbell of St. Paul, based on insufficient evidence. Campbell was accused of 3rd-degree murder--sell/give/distribute controlled substance after a Rochester man overdosed on counterfeit oxycodone and fentanyl in April of 2021. According to documents filed...
myklgr.com
Attempted Murder Charges: Janesville Shooting Leaves Victim A Permanent Paraplegic
Attempted murder charges have been filed in the Janesville shooting that left the victim a permanent paraplegic. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, address unknown, are each charged with attempted 1st-degree murder with intent, 1st-degree assault, and dangerous weapons – drive-by shooting. A...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for fleeing police on moped
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested Sunday morning for fleeing Rochester police on a moped. The chase led police from 6th Avenue SE to the bike trails leading from 7th Avenue SE, Rochester. According to Rochester police, an officer noticed that 40-year-old Brandon Wenthold's blue moped had...
