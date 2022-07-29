Austin man sentenced to three concurrent prison sentences on burglary, DWI and drug possession charges in Mower County District Court

A robbery suspect who allegedly charged at police with an ax was fatally shot by an officer in Rochester overnight. According to Rochester Police Department, the person who was fatally shot is believed to have been involved in a robbery around 11 p.m. at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S., with the department describing him as a white male who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.

3 DAYS AGO