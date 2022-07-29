Video: Man Leaves Puppy in Hot Car With Mouth Taped Shut, Gambles in Las Vegas Casino

awesome98.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay
A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
Man stabbed in fight in East Village
A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.
Man shot twice as sale turns into robbery
A man arranged to meet somebody and make a sale in City Heights Friday, but he ended up getting shot in a robbery attempt, police said.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
point2homes.com
648 Clowder Spring Way, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89124
Listed by Jeffrey S Metz with Las Vegas Sotheby's Int'l. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 648 Clowder Spring Way Español?. Looking for a new build? Look no further than this gorgeous three-story two bedroom two and a half bath home in Summerlin West. If you are interested in new construction this one has your name on it. This beautifully constructed Woodside home is in Obsidian development. First floor porch second and third floor balconies with gorgeous mountain view‘s. 50K in upgrades. Easy access to hiking, biking and walking trails. Amazing location right off the 215 and close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock National Park and more! Virtually staged.
UPDATE: Two fatally shot in northwest valley, Metro says
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call where two people were shot near the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Friday night.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego cops were fierce
"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
Escondido Police locate missing 13-year-old
Officials with the Escondido Police Department are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
20-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)Nationwide Report. A 20-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in El Cajon while authorities arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on North Second Street [...]
kusi.com
Man Dies After Veering From Roadway, Becoming Trapped in Vehicle in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A sedan driver who lost control on a freeway near Friars Road struck a box truck and died in the crash. A 25-year-old Spring Valley man was fixing a flat tire on a Chevrolet box truck on the right shoulder of north Interstate 15 when a 27-year-old man in a Toyota sedan veered off the roadway and struck the truck around 1:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Rent Out Backyard Pools to Strangers as Side Hustle
Remember when it was unheard of to get in a stranger’s for a ride? Or have someone else to do your grocery shopping for you? How about bring you full meals from local restaurants?. Apps like Uber, Instacart and DoorDash paved the way for unique ways for people to...
onscene.tv
Armed Suspect Caught After Manhunt | San Diego
7.27.22 | 8:35 A.M. | San Diego Two men were in a Honda on the backside of the “Jack in the Box” restaurant. The Police received reports of the male in the driver’s seat getting into arguments with others and pulling a handgun out on them. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect fled on foot and jumped through an open window at the New Friendship Hotel”. The officers set a quick perimeter around the hotel and called for more officers. As officers encountered the residents, they evacuated them. After some time and many call-outs, a Police K-9 was put into the apartment, and no one was inside. Officers then did a sweep of the building and found the door of a room on the second floor that had been kicked in. They found the suspect pretending to be a sleeping resident. He was still wearing his shoes while lying under the covers. He was arrested. The suspect was already wanted for a felony warrant. The second male that was in the car, was arrested for a felony warrant that was outstanding. The residents were allowed to go back inside of the hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Police seek 3 suspected attackers after man knocked ‘unconscious’
Chula Vista police sought the help of the public Thursday to identify three men they say knocked a man unconscious in a fight earlier this month at a downtown community block party.
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido
North County's only comedy club looks to bring the laughs in Escondido. The Grand Comedy Club opened three years ago per its owner.
Family of man was killed while riding an electric scooter on Pershing Drive sues San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The family of a 34-year-old man who was struck and killed by a car while riding a scooter on Pershing Drive last year is suing the city of San Diego. John Sepulveda died on September 18, 2021, while riding a scooter in a bike lane behind his sister and her husband, just before 11 pm that night. A 17-year-old driver hit Sepulveda from behind while he was riding in a delineated bike lane.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Airport flights to Las Vegas to be less frequent, less prioritized
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Southern Airways Express expressed concerns and a request to change the secondary hub of Imperial Airport from Las Vegas to Phoenix at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, July 26. Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways Express, was invited to speak from online to...
tigerdroppings.com
Las Vegas declaring state of emergency
Las Vegas, NM only has 50 days of clean water left. Bummer, probably shouldn’t have built in a desert. Fortunately, it is monsoon season and there is rain just North of there at this very moment. Better put out some buckets. The Flash Flood Warning is over the burn...
