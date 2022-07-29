Emma Corrin Is Pulling a Tilda Swinton and Playing Virginia Woolf’s Orlando

www.wmagazine.com
Selena Gomez’s Next Project is Taking it Back to the ‘80s
Though Selena Gomez wasn’t even alive when the hit ‘80s film Working Girl first premiered, the 30-year-old actress is being tapped as the person to bring the story into the 21st-century. According to Deadline, Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the movie, which originally starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, and Joan Cusack.
Dua Lipa Channels ‘Survivor’-era Destiny’s Child
The release of Renaissance last week has everyone bitten by the Beyoncé bug, but instead of Dua Lipa embracing Bey’s current disco-heavy house music era, she’s bringing it back all the way to the singer’s Destiny’s Child days. Lipa’s most recent combat-inspired outfit has her looking like she’s ready to join the former girl group in their iconic “Survivor” music video.
Angelina Jolie Does the Electric Slide in Celebration of Zahara Jolie-Pitt Going to Spelman
If you still think of Angelina Jolie’s children as, well, children, know that she’s fresh from sending her second one off to college. On Sunday, the Academy Award winner announced that her 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has enrolled in Spelman, the storied HBCU based in Atlanta, Georgia that counts Alice Walker and Stacey Abrams among its alumni. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she captioned an Instagram of Jolie-Pitt with five of her “Spelman sisters” as an announcement.
Paris Hilton Says She’s Heard Britney Spears & Elton John’s New Song & It’s ‘Amazing’
Britney Spears has a friend and a fan in Paris Hilton! The 41-year-old newlywed has listened to Britney’s upcoming collaboration with Sir Elton John, 75, and she revealed it’s going to be a hit. “It’s gonna be iconic,” she told reporter Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus. “I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is, it’s insane.”
Rebecca Hall’s Resurrection Provides a “Kind of Sick Catharsis”
In multiplex movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, or Holmes & Watson, the actress Rebecca Hall is often a genteel presence, a reassuring face against a much larger canvas. But then there are those other films—Christine, The Night House, and now, Resurrection—where Hall becomes a sheer avatar of angst. These are characters at risk of being utterly engulfed by a void, and as an actor she doesn’t look back, entering with total commitment (and a splash of mordant wit).
Princess Charlotte Upholds the Family Tradition of Pulling Faces
The little British royals are making the most of the days when they aren’t expected to always look prim and proper. The summer kicked off with Prince Louis stealing the show from Queen Elizabeth II at a celebration of her 70 years on the throne by pulling faces and looking unapologetically miserable. He deprived us of more delightful facial expressions by sitting out the most recent family outing, but his sister, Princess Charlotte, was there to carry the torch. The seven-year-old spent her Tuesday at a swim meet held during the 2022 Commonwealth Gameswith her dad, Prince William, and mom, Kate Middleton. And when watching (or pointedly not watching) the competitors, she didn’t hold back.
The Marilyn Monroe Estate Expresses Its Support For Ana de Armas
If we’ve learned anything over the past few months, it’s that, even 60 years after her death, Americans are still extremely protective over Marilyn Monroe. The conversation over Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress rages on (Bob Mackie commented on it again just two weeks ago), and now, the Monroe-obsessed masses have turned their attention to Ana de Armas in the trailer for the upcoming film, Blonde. After much delay and controversy over the graphic nature of the film, Blonde will hit Netflix with an NC-17 rating on September 28th, but now that we’ve gotten our first look of de Armas as Monroe, fans are picking apart the performance, specifically de Armas’ accent.
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
