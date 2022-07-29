Emma Corrin Is Pulling a Tilda Swinton and Playing Virginia Woolf’s Orlando

The little British royals are making the most of the days when they aren’t expected to always look prim and proper. The summer kicked off with Prince Louis stealing the show from Queen Elizabeth II at a celebration of her 70 years on the throne by pulling faces and looking unapologetically miserable. He deprived us of more delightful facial expressions by sitting out the most recent family outing, but his sister, Princess Charlotte, was there to carry the torch. The seven-year-old spent her Tuesday at a swim meet held during the 2022 Commonwealth Gameswith her dad, Prince William, and mom, Kate Middleton. And when watching (or pointedly not watching) the competitors, she didn’t hold back.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO