ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Erie County’s Farmer Jones Farm Market reopens following fire

By Katie Tercek
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Red Cross helping 4 Cleveland family members displaced after a house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Cleveland family members are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire damages their Slavic Village home early Tuesday. Cleveland firefighters were called out to Hillman Avenue, north of Broadway Avenue around 6 a.m. Firefighters said the residents were safely outside when they arrived.
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Erie County, OH
City
Huron, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of August 1

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Family Farm#Sense Of Community#Make Lemonade#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
richlandsource.com

It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today

MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
cleveland19.com

6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
VERMILION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Music
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon

The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
SOLON, OH
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Stretch Lab opens in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
ashlandsource.com

Shiloh Firemen's Ox Roast: Come for the beef, stay for the people

SHILOH – The line outside the Shiloh Fire Station ran the length of the driveway and curved down Delaware Street, cars and pickups parked in every nook and cranny along the road. Towards the front of the line, George Lilly of Crestline waited patiently for a slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth roast...
SHILOH, OH
cleveland19.com

14th annual cops ride commemorating & remembering fallen heroes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Countless of officers that previously have made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered at the “Cops Ride” on 3rd Avenue and Lakeside Road on July 31. Around 400 people were ready to ride off, a tradition that’s 14 years old. Organizer John Kikol shared...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy