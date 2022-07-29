Erie County’s Farmer Jones Farm Market reopens following fire

www.cleveland19.com
Related
cleveland19.com
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
cleveland19.com
Red Cross helping 4 Cleveland family members displaced after a house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Cleveland family members are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire damages their Slavic Village home early Tuesday. Cleveland firefighters were called out to Hillman Avenue, north of Broadway Avenue around 6 a.m. Firefighters said the residents were safely outside when they arrived.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki. “I feel frustrated and angry.”. She’s angry that his historic street, the shortest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 1
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
cleveland19.com
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
cleveland19.com
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
richlandsource.com
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank. The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
cleveland19.com
‘Discounting safety’: OSHA fines Family Dollar $1.2 million for violations at 2 Ohio stores
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - OSHA stated Family Dollar stores in Ohio are “discounting safety” as the company continues its history of ignoring workplace safety and hazards - but now it may pay the price. After repeatedly finding obstructed exits, fire extinguishers, electrical panels, and stacks of merchandise,...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2,199,000, This Home Provides Resort-style Amenities and Exceptional Privacy in Solon
The Home in Solon offers elegant architectural details, exceptional craftsmanship, and resort-style entertaining areas, now available for sale. This home located at 36895 Halton Ct, Solon, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Young – Keller Williams Greater Metropolitan Realty – (Phone: 216-400-5224) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Solon.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Stretch Lab opens in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
ashlandsource.com
Shiloh Firemen's Ox Roast: Come for the beef, stay for the people
SHILOH – The line outside the Shiloh Fire Station ran the length of the driveway and curved down Delaware Street, cars and pickups parked in every nook and cranny along the road. Towards the front of the line, George Lilly of Crestline waited patiently for a slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth roast...
cleveland19.com
14th annual cops ride commemorating & remembering fallen heroes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Countless of officers that previously have made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered at the “Cops Ride” on 3rd Avenue and Lakeside Road on July 31. Around 400 people were ready to ride off, a tradition that’s 14 years old. Organizer John Kikol shared...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Comments / 0