10 fashion finds from Amazon Aware that we’ll be wearing on the regular

Back in March, Amazon got a slight facelift.

The internet mogul announced that their all-new sustainable Amazon Aware lifestyle brand had hit the online shelves.

This was a major step up for Amazon, as the brand only offers apparel , beauty and home goods that are a part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program.

Four months later, and the Amazon Aware brand is still going strong. But our favorite part of the Amazon Aware brand is its apparel line .

Offering style staples such as classic T-shirts , cropped jeans and dresses , it’s just too good to pass up on. Like, seriously, we’ll be wearing the below two fashion finds on the regular.

The effortless style of this dress is what sold us. Fitted throughout the chest and flared to the hem, it’s a must-have. Score it in six various colors.

This T-shirt is one of those style staples you’ll wear over and over again. Layer it under a flannel or wear alone. Choose your favorite from a variety of colors.

There’s nothing like a comfy tank to lounge around the house in or take a nice deep sleep in. Either way, you’ll fall in love with this soft cotton top.

Available in green, white, oatmeal, black and blue, this half-zip sweatshirt is totally posh and sophisticated. But our favorite part it the relaxed silhouette.

This three-pack of socks comes in a cream white, burnt orange and oatmeal shades. And did we mention how cozy they are?

Featuring a pull-on closure and a comfortable yet tapered leg, these will become your go-to sweats . Wear them around town or at home.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings . Throw them on under a long t-shirt or wear them to the gym.

Slip into some soft yet durable cotton chino pants . They sit at the waist, fit with ease and look more than good.

A white tee is essential in any closet. Snag two while they’re still available, or opt for another fun color like pink or green.

Made with organic cotton and featuring a button-up closure, this striped shirt is next level. It fits easy through the chest and is tapered through the waist.

