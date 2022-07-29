ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 fashion finds from Amazon Aware that we’ll be wearing on the regular

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Back in March, Amazon got a slight facelift.

The internet mogul announced that their all-new sustainable Amazon Aware lifestyle brand had hit the online shelves.

This was a major step up for Amazon, as the brand only offers apparel , beauty and home goods that are a part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program.

Four months later, and the Amazon Aware brand is still going strong. But our favorite part of the Amazon Aware brand is its apparel line .

Offering style staples such as classic T-shirts , cropped jeans and dresses , it’s just too good to pass up on. Like, seriously, we’ll be wearing the below two fashion finds on the regular.

1. Amazon Aware Women’s Fit and Flare Dress , $44
Amazon

The effortless style of this dress is what sold us. Fitted throughout the chest and flared to the hem, it’s a must-have. Score it in six various colors.

Buy Now 2. Amazon Aware Men’s Cotton Crew T-Shirt , $21
Amazon

This T-shirt is one of those style staples you’ll wear over and over again. Layer it under a flannel or wear alone. Choose your favorite from a variety of colors.

Buy Now 3. Amazon Aware Women’s 100% Organic Cotton Sleepwear Tank , $18
Amazon

There’s nothing like a comfy tank to lounge around the house in or take a nice deep sleep in. Either way, you’ll fall in love with this soft cotton top.

Buy Now 4. Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Half Zip Sweatshirt , $40
Amazon

Available in green, white, oatmeal, black and blue, this half-zip sweatshirt is totally posh and sophisticated. But our favorite part it the relaxed silhouette.

Buy Now 5. Amazon Aware Unisex Adults’ Crew Socks (Pack of 3) , $16, original price: $19
Amazon

This three-pack of socks comes in a cream white, burnt orange and oatmeal shades. And did we mention how cozy they are?

Buy Now 6. Amazon Aware Men’s Fleece Sweatpants , $36
Amazon

Featuring a pull-on closure and a comfortable yet tapered leg, these will become your go-to sweats . Wear them around town or at home.

Buy Now 7. Amazon Aware Women’s Ponte Knit Legging , $27
Amazon

You can never have too many pairs of leggings . Throw them on under a long t-shirt or wear them to the gym.

Buy Now 8. Amazon Aware Men’s Cotton Slim Chino Pant , $34
Amazon

Slip into some soft yet durable cotton chino pants . They sit at the waist, fit with ease and look more than good.

Buy Now 9. Amazon Aware Women’s Perfect V-Neck T-Shirt , $22, original price: $25
Amazon

A white tee is essential in any closet. Snag two while they’re still available, or opt for another fun color like pink or green.

Buy Now 10. Amazon Aware Men’s Cotton Oxford Shirt , $33, original price: $35
Amazon

Made with organic cotton and featuring a button-up closure, this striped shirt is next level. It fits easy through the chest and is tapered through the waist.

Buy Now

