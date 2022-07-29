Pelosi sets up floor vote on assault-style weapons ban

www.washingtonexaminer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'
A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Mitt Romney likens Trump's false claim that he won in 2020 to the 'delusion that leads people to feed money into slot machines'
Sen. Mitt Romney called Donald Trump's false election claims "a classic example of denial." He likened it to the "delusion that leads people to feed money into slot machines." Romney said leadership is the cure for "wishful thinking," but he's not looking to Trump or giving Biden high marks.
insideedition.com
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, says she confronted Marco Rubio in an elevator after he said a same-sex marriage vote was a 'stupid waste of time'
Sen. Marco Rubio called a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law a "stupid waste of time," CNN reported. He made the comments in front of openly gay Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin told CNN that she confronted Rubio in an elevator over his remarks.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
RELATED PEOPLE
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Ex-presidential advisor David Gergen says it's 'inappropriate' for a candidate to seek the presidency in their 80s
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Dubious and Doomed 'Assault Weapon' Ban That the House Approved Today May Cost Democrats This Fall
The House of Representatives today approved H.R 1808, which would ban the production and sale of "assault weapons," including semi-automatic rifles with features such as pistol grips, folding or adjustable stocks, barrel shrouds, and threaded barrels. It also would ban a long list of specific models by name. The bill,...
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter convicted after rough day in Jan. 6 jury trial
WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man and self-described "loudmouth," who filmed himself screaming "WE IN THIS B----" as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had a difficult time explaining his actions this week to a jury. Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, was convicted Thursday on a felony count...
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
International Business Times
Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event
A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Comments / 1