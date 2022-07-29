www.atlantic-county.org
somerspoint.com
Bridge Work Closes Shoulder on Route 152 Causeway
New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced a shoulder closure on Route 152 eastbound over Broad Thorofare as a bridge maintenance painting project began in Egg Harbor Township, between Longport and Somers Point. The work began Monday, July 25 as traffic shifted to the northern side of the Route 152...
987thecoast.com
Rollover Accident Reported on Garden State Parkway; No Serious Injuries
The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday morning. A commercial vehicle left the Parkway near milepost 26.3 in the southbound lanes and rolled over. The occupant of the vehicle was out upon arrival by the fire department. Information and photo courtesy...
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Centre Daily
Fire truck runs red light and slams into car, killing 2, NJ cops say. Driver charged
The driver of a fire truck that ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two people inside, at a New Jersey intersection is facing charges months later, prosecutors say. The man and woman, sitting in the driver and passenger seats of a Nissan Sentra, died at the...
987thecoast.com
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
somerspoint.com
Local Man Identified as Victim in Somers Point Accident
A man who was hit by a car on Route 52 in Somers Point in front of the Economy Motel on July 23 and later died from his injuries, was identified as Frank Molter Jr. Molter, 54, of Somers Point, was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Mount Laurel woman, according to a Somers Point press release.
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
Pedestrian identified in fatal Somers Point crash
A Somers Point man killed in a crash Saturday night has been identified. Frank Molter Jr., 54, died after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed Route 52. Molter was born and raised in Ocean City, where he graduated high school in 1986, according to his obituary. He...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
thenjsentinel.com
GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS
Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach
A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
Cumberland and Salem counties in N.J. join regional fight to stop drug trafficking
From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Two counties in South Jersey are joining their neighbors in the Philadelphia region to interrupt drug trafficking. Cumberland and Salem counties are the...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
