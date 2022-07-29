ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

somerspoint.com

Bridge Work Closes Shoulder on Route 152 Causeway

New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced a shoulder closure on Route 152 eastbound over Broad Thorofare as a bridge maintenance painting project began in Egg Harbor Township, between Longport and Somers Point. The work began Monday, July 25 as traffic shifted to the northern side of the Route 152...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
987thecoast.com

Rollover Accident Reported on Garden State Parkway; No Serious Injuries

The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday morning. A commercial vehicle left the Parkway near milepost 26.3 in the southbound lanes and rolled over. The occupant of the vehicle was out upon arrival by the fire department. Information and photo courtesy...
MARMORA, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ

Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
FRANKLIN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents

Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
VINELAND, NJ
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Traffic
WPG Talk Radio

Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA

Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames

The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County

Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Local Man Identified as Victim in Somers Point Accident

A man who was hit by a car on Route 52 in Somers Point in front of the Economy Motel on July 23 and later died from his injuries, was identified as Frank Molter Jr. Molter, 54, of Somers Point, was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Mount Laurel woman, according to a Somers Point press release.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Traffic
CBS Philly

Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS

Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach

A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

