Fire company releases dash cam video to police in fatal crash involving fire truck

WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
WOLF
Man cited for throwing multiple cans on local highway
David Guinter, 63, of Muncy Valley was cited by Pennsylvania State Police Saturday night, after he was caught throwing multiple beer and pop cans on to a busy roadway. It happened around 8:55 p.m. on State Route 220 in Davidson Township. The man, identified as David Guinter, told Troopers he...
WOLF
Woman dies in fatal Lycoming County crash
MUNCY TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman is dead after a crash in Muncy Township in Lycoming County. Pennsylvania State Police say 69-year-old Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving on Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 AM Sunday morning. Officials say Lowe...
WOLF
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
WOLF
Traffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Detectives and Patrol Officers arrested a couple on drug charges and retail theft in Hazleton after a traffic stop. 51-year-old Tara Ann Obrian and 47-year-old Shawn Vincent Sitarchyk, both of Lehighton, were charged after being pulled over at the intersection...
WOLF
One dead after six car pile up on PA Turnpike Friday
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A deadly accident shut down both lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 in Carbon County for hours Friday evening. The crash happened between the Lehighton Exit 74 and Route 209 Exit 87 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A total of six vehicles, one tractor-trailer and...
WOLF
Lane Restrictions on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — PennDOT announced will be intermittent lane restrictions on Interstate 80 east and westbound from Exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) on Tuesday, August 2nd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to pull wire over the interstate. Please use caution when driving through work zones.
WOLF
PSP searching for suspect who allegedly tried to lure children into his car
New Berlin Borough (Union County) - Pennsylvania State Police say a man was sitting in his car on Vine Street in New Berlin Borough Friday evening, allegedly trying to lure children into his car. They say it happened between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the suspect was gone by...
WOLF
Inmate stabs another inmate at SCI Dallas
DALLAS, Pa.(WOLF) — An inmate stabbed another inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in Jackson Township Monday. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre said 51-year-old John Byrd, who is serving a life sentence for homicide in Philadelphia in December 1989, used a make-shift shank to stab 60-year-old Ford Howard multiple times.
WOLF
Cat shot with pellet gun in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police report a cat was shot with a pellet gun in a residential area in Bloomsburg. The incident took place in the area of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane around 4:48 pm on July 23. According to the owner of the cat,...
WOLF
Police in Montoursville are looking for a runaway teenage girl with her baby
LOYCALOCK TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville is asking for help locating a runaway teenager and her baby. 16-year-old Aaliyah Maria Diaz is described as a white/Hispanic girl standing at 5 feet, approximately 89 pounds with brown eyes and dyed red hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and was wearing multicolored bracelets, and a gold necklace.
WOLF
Reduced Gas Price Day in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE CO. — “It’s pretty neat that these guys are doing this and putting some awareness out on the difference in price from two years ago today” says Charles Cavalo of Black Creek Township. A reduced-price gas event was held this morning in Sugarloaf. Held...
WOLF
Larksville man sentenced 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing niece
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (AP) — According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, A Larksville man will spend up to 40 years in state prison after he admitted to fatally stabbing his niece inside his residence in 2021. 51-year old Terry Campbell pled guilty to third-degree murder in causing...
WOLF
West Nile Virus detected in Lackawanna & Luzerne Counties
The presence of the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquito samples in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Lackawanna County was notified of test results Tuesday being the second positive test this Summer. The positive sample was collected in the Tripp Park section of the City of Scranton. The Luzerne...
WOLF
Update on Berwick Hospital closure
On Friday we told you about The Berwick Hospital Center planning to close their doors. While Berwick hospital center announced plans to close, the Pennsylvania Department of Health telling us they have not approved those plans. In a statement the Dept. of Health said the hospital is "lacking necessary information...
WOLF
State park in Lycoming County celebrates 90 years
Saturday marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of Worlds End State Park inside the Loyalsock State Forest in Sullivan County. A local non-profit organization whose goal is to educate and protect the park's natural resources and habitats put on a celebration there full of displays and demonstrations. FOX 56...
