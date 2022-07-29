The Shorthaul – American: Philadelphia – West Palm Beach, Florida (and vice versa). $137. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO