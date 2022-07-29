ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The Shorthaul – American: Philadelphia – West Palm Beach, Florida (and vice versa). $137. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

 4 days ago
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness

Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.

With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts

More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Some North Miami Beach residents receive water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Some North Miami Beach residents say they were stunned when they received water bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars.A city spokeswoman says 10,747 customers who pay their bills online through the customer service web portal received incorrect bills, adding that the problem has been resolved. But a number of residents were rattled.The Nextdoor app was inundated with text messages from customers. One woman said her water bill was for $469,345. A number of customers wrote, "Thank God I am not on auto pay." The city spokeswoman said no money was deducted from anyone's account through...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast

Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County

Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

What does 'rebound' case of COVID-19 mean?

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. This comes after his doctor said he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday. When the president first tested positive, he was administered the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which was approved by the FDA in December. But it seems COVID-19 "rebound" cases are...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

