Ryan Kerrigan Announces NFL Retirement; Had 95.5 Sacks in 10 Seasons with Commanders

Mets get Ruf from Giants, Givens from Cubs before deadline
NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets acquired reliever Mychal Givens and designated hitter Darin Ruf in separate deals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. New York got a much-needed boost for its bullpen by landing Givens from the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Saúl González. Givens, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 6-2 with two saves and a 2.66 ERA in 40 games for the Cubs this season. Earlier in the day, Ruf was obtained from the San Francisco Giants for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects in an exchange of right-handed bats. Left-handers Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack also went to the Giants along with right-hander Nick Zwack.
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
Dolphins Lose Draft Picks for Brady, Payton Tampering; Stephen Ross Suspended
The Miami Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and their third-round pick in the 2024 draft after violating the league's rules on tampering, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:. Owner Stephen Ross will also be suspended through Oct. 17, 2022, and he has been fined $1.5 million....
ESPN: Browns' Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL If League Appeals 6-Game Suspension
The NFL could appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Wastson, but it might open the league up to legal trouble. ESPN's Jeff Darlington provided a breakdown Tuesday on Get Up (2:00 mark in video):. "I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side...
7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
College Football's Top Longest-Tenured Players for 2022 Season
Every college football fan loves a true freshman who contributes immediately. Once in a while, though, the extreme opposite is a key part of a roster. Sixth-year seniors—while certainly not widespread—aren't all that rare, especially after the eligibility pause in 2020. But in 2022, the Football Bowl Subdivision will have a dozen seventh-year players and even an eighth-year super-super-super senior.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Won't Be Disciplined by NFL in Dolphins Tampering Probe
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won't face NFL discipline related to the Miami Dolphins' "impermissible communications" with him from 2019 through earlier this offseason. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady, who was a member of the New England Patriots when the conversations began, isn't...
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson Opens Contract Talks; Deal Not Certain Before Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly started contract discussions with receiver Diontae Johnson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pro Bowler is seeking an extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson has a $3.1 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks 63rd in the NFL at receiver, per Spotrac.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension
Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
Dan Quinn Told Mike McCarthy He'd Leave Cowboys If It'd Be 'Easier' for HC
Dan Quinn heard the rumors he might be in line to replace Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 2022. Hoping to avoid any tensions that could exist between the two, Quinn said he approached McCarthy and offered to leave the organization. "I was like, 'Hey, man, let's...
Season-ending debacle motivates Colts in return to pads
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts pulled on their helmets and pads Tuesday and quickly returned to work. For the first time since enduring one of the most bitter defeats in recent franchise history, they were focused squarely on football. No, they weren’t hitting at full speed, nobody was keeping score and there were no skirmishes to report from the first full training camp practice. But after spending nearly seven months thinking and rethinking what went wrong that disappointing day in Jacksonville and contemplating their next moves, Colts players finally got a fresh start. “It’s different,” quarterback Matt Ryan said, referring to the addition of pads. “The intensity level, just how things go on around you when there’s actual contact, it all starts today. The work we’ve done up until this point is important but it changes and you’ve got to adjust to that, got to get used to that.”
Jets' Zach Wilson Says He Deleted Social Media from His Phone to Avoid Distractions
Zach Wilson is tuning out distractions as he prepares for his second season in the NFL. The New York Jets quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he deleted social media from his phone when training camp began. "For me, it just comes down to limiting what voices I really need to...
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023
Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported...
Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury
Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he is still standing by for a call from the Dallas Cowboys:. The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver after James Washington suffered a fractured foot that will keep him out for six-to-10 weeks. Owens, 48, recently competed in...
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Near Deal for Nats Star Amid Dodgers, Cardinals Buzz
It's looking increasingly like Juan Soto has played his last game for the Washington Nationals. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Padres are "getting close" to acquiring Soto:. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com added that the belief is the Padres are gaining momentum for a deal:. Those reports...
Colts Should Sign OG Quenton Nelson to the NFL's Next Megadeal
What would you pay to own the world's best pancake-maker?. The Indianapolis Colts are contemplating a similar question with guard Quenton Nelson, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. However, the organization should do everything in its power not to let that happen and come to...
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names
Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
5-Star PF Kwame Evans Jr. Commits to Oregon over Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
One of the top talents in 2023 is off the board after Kwame Evans Jr. committed to Oregon. "I feel like it fits me the best and gives me the best chance to go to the NBA," he told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky were among the other...
