CREWS RESPOND TO CRASH IN CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 22 NEAR BLAIRSVILLE
At approximately 2 pm Sunday after, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with possible entrapment at Route 22 and Jonette Road in Derry Township. Once on scene, crews reported that there was no entrapment, but there were minor injuries and debris and vehicles in every...
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in North Huntingdon
A North Huntingdon man was killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash in the township about 2½ miles from his home, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on Maple Lane in the village of Larimer. Tyler J. Cubakovic, 29, was driving a Subaru WRX south on Maple Lane when the car left the road around a bend and hit a large rock and tree, according to the coroner.
Crash during Pa. motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.
Emergency crews in West Mifflin rescue person from vehicle after crash
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Emergency crews in West Mifflin removed a person from a car after an accident that left two vehicles severely damaged. The Skyview Volunteer Fire Company said the vehicles were mostly damaged in the front and appeared to have collided with the center median of Lebanon Church Road.
Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Child flown to the hospital following 911 call about amputation in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was flown to a local hospital following a 911 call about an amputation in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened Saturday evening on Richmond Drive in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. As of Sunday morning, emergency officials had not released any further details...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
More than 20 motorcycles involved in accident in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE SATURDAY STRUCTURE FIRES
Indiana County firefighters had a quiet Saturday until late in the afternoon, when a couple of structure fires were reported. The first of them happened shortly before 5 o’clock in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. A fire damaged the Back Road Bar, located along Route 1042, the old Route 85 near West Shamokin High School. Plumville and Creekside assisted Armstrong County units from Rural Valley and Dayton, with Marion Center on standby.
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
One flown to hospital after crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. A car crashed into the back of a tractor trailer where one man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Township Fire Department Assistant Chief. Clearfield EMS is also […]
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
4 Dead, 6 Hurt In Horse-Buggy Crash In Central PA (UPDATE)
At least four people have died and six others were injured in a horse-and-buggy crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of Indian Steps and Furnace roads in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to emergency dispatch. At least four...
BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County First Responders. Indiana County 911 reports that after a minor vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 AM on Friday in Conemaugh Township, Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon Fire departments were dispatched to a location on Pounds Road in Young Township around 9:30 in the morning.
Police: Woman charged for hindering investigation into fatal Johnstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department have charged a city woman for allegedly hindering the investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in February. Police say Jasmine Dorsey, 23, faces one count of hindering apprehension/prosecution following the Feb. 12 shooting along Ash Street. According to...
