CREWS RESPOND TO CRASH IN CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) - At least 20 motorcycles were involved in an accident in Allegheny Township. According to information provided to KDKA, several medics have been called to the scene of the crash on White Cloud Road. No one was killed as a result of the crash, but the road remains closed. Four riders were flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals while four others were taken via ambulance.The downed motorcycles were part of a larger ride that was taking place today, the Riding For The Cure event that helps cancer patients. "Allegheny Township police were dispatched to White Cloud Road and...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO